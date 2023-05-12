Producers benefit from subsidized urea

EVENT

Marcos Guevara, a farmer from the canton, expressed his gratitude for being part of the beneficiaries of the urea kits, since they have significant money savings in the acquisition of this input, which allows him to continue with his vegetable production.

The beneficiaries thanked the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) for the contribution they have received.

Seventy-six bags of subsidized urea received producers from the Chambo canton, by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), through the Chimborazo District Office. The delivery of this nitrogenous fertilizer was made by Ligia Villa, District Director of the MAG in Chimborazo, benefiting 16 farmers in the canton, for the use and fertilization of crops mainly potatoes, corn and grass. Villa mentioned that the Ministry, through the Subsidized Urea Project, supports producers with 50% of the commercial value of the sack of fertilizer, which is part of the incentives to contribute to the productivity and profitability of approximately 700 producers in the province. , who have been beneficiaries of this agricultural input, as part of the agricultural policy of the National Government.