Fibromyalgia Day: “We need policies for inclusion”

You live on chronic pain: the Italian population has a prevalence of chronic pain of 21.7%, which corresponds to approximately 13 million (12,686,335) inhabitants (Istat data). In all, 500,000 have a severe and disabling form of fibromyalgia. 41% of patients with chronic pain report that they have not received adequate pain control. This determines a great ineffectiveness and inappropriateness of the care processes, with a consequent worsening of health and an increase in current expenditure.

