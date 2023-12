The professor is hospitalized in serious condition in Treviso after undergoing emergency surgery for a cardiovascular problem. Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, professor of International Relations at the Catholic University of Milan. Parsi, 62 years old, fell ill while he was in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Then, given the seriousness, he was transported to the Treviso hospital where he underwent surgery. He is now hospitalized in intensive care.

