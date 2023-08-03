Home » Program & map of the event in Bremen-Vegesack
Program & map of the event in Bremen-Vegesack

by admin
Table of contents

On the first weekend in August, the Festival Maritim traditionally takes place in Bremen-Vegesack. The stage program for the Seamusic days has already been set. Here we show you where, when and by whom music can be heard.

The site map

Thursday, August 3 (Pre-Opening in the Stadtkirche)

5 p.m. Sailors’ Choir Vegesack / “The Sailors”
19.00 Uhr Loctup Together / Paddy’s Passion / Kimbers’ Men / Armstrong’s Patent

Friday, August 4th

Stage at the Vegesack balcony

18.30 Uhr Ticket to Happiness
20.30 Uhr Greenland Whalefishers
10:30 p.m. The Clan

Stage at the Old Boathouse

6.30 p.m. Stuns`ls
7.30 p.m. The Kaapstander
8:30 p.m. Kimber’s Men
9:30 p.m. Unicorns
10:30 p.m. Brasy

Strandlust stage

6.30pm Seyl & Treyl
7.15 pm Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand
20.00 Uhr The Foxes

Walfluke

20.00 Hell

Stage at Utkiek

6.30pm Ukulele Death Squad
8.30pm Foggy crew
10:30 p.m. Jolly Jackers

Stage at Kitoplatz

6.30pm Loctup Together
7:15 p.m. Armstrong’s patent
8pm Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath
8.45 p.m. Paddy’s passion
21.30 Uhr High Germany

Stage at Hafenwald

6.30pm Los Paddys
8:30 p.m. Bugul Noz
10:30 p.m. Triddana

Saturday 5 August (street music)

Gerhard-Rohlfs-Strasse / Sedanplatz

10.00 a.m. De Kaapstander
10:45 am Armstrong’s patent
11.30 Uhr High Germany
12:15 p.m. Stuns`ls
13.00 Uhr The Foxes
1.45 p.m. Paddy’s Passion
14.30 Uhr Green & Grey

Gerhard-Rohlfs-Strasse / Ellipse

10:00 a.m. Unicorns
10.45 a.m. LocTup Together
11.30 am The Kaapstander
12.15 p.m. Pekel
1:00 p.m. Brasy
1.45 pm Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand
14.30 press conference

wide street

10.00 Hard to port
10.45 Uhr The Foxes
11:30 a.m. Kimber’s Men
12.15 p.m. Paddy’s passion
1pm Ukulele Death Squad
1.45 p.m. 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra
2.30 p.m. Stuns`ls

Ambassador Duckwitz Square

10.00 am Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand
10:45 a.m. Brasy
11.30 a.m. press conference
12.15 Hard to port
13.00 Uhr Loc Tup Together
1:45 p.m. Armstrong’s patent
14.30 Uhr High Germany

Reeder-Bischoff-Strasse

10:00 a.m. Breitlings
10.45 a.m. Shanty Choir Burg-Grambke
11.30 a.m. 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra
12:15 p.m. Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath
1:00 p.m. Seyl & Treyl
1:45 p.m. Kimber’s Men
2:30 p.m. Pekel

Saturday, August 5th

Vegesack balcony

3 p.m. Shanty Choir Burg-Grambke
4:00 p.m. Unicorns
5pm Ukulele Death Squad
6.30 p.m. Jonny Glut and the KinkenBand
8:30 p.m. Bugul Noz
10:30 p.m. Triddana

Stage at the Old Boathouse

3pm Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath
4:00 p.m. Armstrong’s patent
5 p.m. Paddy’s passion
6:00 p.m. Locate together
19.00 press conference
8:00 p.m. Unicorns
9:00 p.m. Kimber’s Men
22.00 Uhr High Germany

Strandlust stage

4 p.m. Breitlings
5 p.m. Stuns`ls
6:00 p.m. Pekel
7:00 p.m. Brasy
20.00 Uhr The Foxes

Walfluke

3.00 pm Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand
5.00 p.m. Beckedorf ship knot
7.00 p.m. De Kaapstander
8:00 p.m. 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra

Stage at Utkiek

3pm Ukulele Death Squad
4:00 p.m. Locate together
16.45 Uhr High Germany
17.30 press conference
6.45pm Los Paddys
20.30 Uhr Ticket to Happiness
10:30 p.m. The Clan

Stage at Kito Square

3.00 p.m. Beckedorf ship knot
4:00 p.m. Pekel
5:00 p.m. Hard to port
6:00 p.m. Unicorns
7 p.m. Breitlings
8pm Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath
9:00 p.m. Stuns`ls

Stage at Hafenwald

3.00 p.m. Paddy’s Passion
15.45 Uhr The Foxes
4:30 p.m. Kimber’s Men
17.30 Uhr Green & Grey
6.45pm Foggy Crew
20.30 Uhr Greenland Whalefishers
10:30 p.m. Jolly Jackers

Stage at the Story House

12 p.m. Workshop: Jig Dolls
1 p.m. Poems: Brigitte Schiller-Kehl
2 p.m. Concert: Seyl & Treyl
3 p.m. Workshop: 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra
4 p.m. Concert: Brasy
5 p.m. Workshop: Jig Dolls

Sunday 6 August

Vegesack balcony

10:00 am Ecumenical service
11:30 a.m. Kimber’s Men
12.15 p.m. The Kaapstander
1:15 p.m. Hard to port
2.15 p.m. Los Paddys
15.30 Uhr The Foxes
4.30pm Foggy crew
6:30 p.m. Bugul Noz
8:30 p.m. Shanty Slam
10:15 p.m. Grand finale with high-altitude fireworks

Stage at the Old Boathouse

1 p.m. Stuns`ls
2:00 p.m. Unicorns
15.00 Uhr High Germany
4:00 p.m. Pekel
5:00 p.m. Locate together
6.00 p.m. Paddy’s Passion
7:00 p.m. Hard to port

Strandlust stage

12.00 Uhr The Foxes
1.00 p.m. Paddy’s Passion
14.00 Pekel
15.00 press conference
4:00 p.m. Stuns’ls
17.00 Uhr Green & Grey
6.00 pm Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand
7:00 p.m. Locate together

Walfluke

2:00 p.m. Seyl & Treyl
3pm Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath
4.00 pm Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand
5:30 p.m. Breitlings
6:30 p.m. Armstrong’s patent

Stage at Utkiek

11.00 Uhr Ticket to Happiness
12.30 Uhr Green & Grey
2 p.m. Jonny Glut and the KinkenBand
3:30 p.m. Kimber’s Men
17.00 Uhr High Germany
6:15 p.m. Unicorns
7.15pm Los Paddys
8.30 p.m. Triddana

Stage at Kito Square

13.00 press conference
2:00 p.m. Brasy
3 p.m. Sailors’ Choir Vegesack
4.00 p.m. De Kaapstander
5 p.m. 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra
6pm Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath

Stage at Hafenwald

11.30 a.m. Sailors’ Choir Vegesack
1:00 p.m. Jolly Jackers
3 p.m. Breitlings
4:00 p.m. Armstrong’s patent
5:00 p.m. Brasy
18.30 Uhr Greenland Whalefishers
8:30 p.m. The Clan

Stage at the Story House

12.00 p.m. Concert: Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand
1:00 p.m. Workshop: Jig Dolls
2 p.m. Poems: Brigitte Schiller-Kehl
3.00 p.m. Workshop: 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra
4:00 p.m. Workshop: Jig Dolls
5 p.m. Concert: Seyl & Treyl

