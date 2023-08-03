Program & map of the event in Bremen-Vegesack

Table of contents

On the first weekend in August, the Festival Maritim traditionally takes place in Bremen-Vegesack. The stage program for the Seamusic days has already been set. Here we show you where, when and by whom music can be heard.

Thursday, August 3 (Pre-Opening in the Stadtkirche)

5 p.m. Sailors’ Choir Vegesack / “The Sailors”

19.00 Uhr Loctup Together / Paddy’s Passion / Kimbers’ Men / Armstrong’s Patent

Friday, August 4th

Stage at the Vegesack balcony

18.30 Uhr Ticket to Happiness

20.30 Uhr Greenland Whalefishers

10:30 p.m. The Clan

Stage at the Old Boathouse

6.30 p.m. Stuns`ls

7.30 p.m. The Kaapstander

8:30 p.m. Kimber’s Men

9:30 p.m. Unicorns

10:30 p.m. Brasy

Strandlust stage

6.30pm Seyl & Treyl

7.15 pm Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand

20.00 Uhr The Foxes

Walfluke

20.00 Hell

Stage at Utkiek

6.30pm Ukulele Death Squad

8.30pm Foggy crew

10:30 p.m. Jolly Jackers

Stage at Kitoplatz

6.30pm Loctup Together

7:15 p.m. Armstrong’s patent

8pm Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath

8.45 p.m. Paddy’s passion

21.30 Uhr High Germany

Stage at Hafenwald

6.30pm Los Paddys

8:30 p.m. Bugul Noz

10:30 p.m. Triddana

Saturday 5 August (street music)

Gerhard-Rohlfs-Strasse / Sedanplatz

10.00 a.m. De Kaapstander

10:45 am Armstrong’s patent

11.30 Uhr High Germany

12:15 p.m. Stuns`ls

13.00 Uhr The Foxes

1.45 p.m. Paddy’s Passion

14.30 Uhr Green & Grey

Gerhard-Rohlfs-Strasse / Ellipse

10:00 a.m. Unicorns

10.45 a.m. LocTup Together

11.30 am The Kaapstander

12.15 p.m. Pekel

1:00 p.m. Brasy

1.45 pm Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand

14.30 press conference

wide street

10.00 Hard to port

10.45 Uhr The Foxes

11:30 a.m. Kimber’s Men

12.15 p.m. Paddy’s passion

1pm Ukulele Death Squad

1.45 p.m. 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra

2.30 p.m. Stuns`ls

Ambassador Duckwitz Square

10.00 am Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand

10:45 a.m. Brasy

11.30 a.m. press conference

12.15 Hard to port

13.00 Uhr Loc Tup Together

1:45 p.m. Armstrong’s patent

14.30 Uhr High Germany

Reeder-Bischoff-Strasse

10:00 a.m. Breitlings

10.45 a.m. Shanty Choir Burg-Grambke

11.30 a.m. 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra

12:15 p.m. Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath

1:00 p.m. Seyl & Treyl

1:45 p.m. Kimber’s Men

2:30 p.m. Pekel

Saturday, August 5th

Vegesack balcony

3 p.m. Shanty Choir Burg-Grambke

4:00 p.m. Unicorns

5pm Ukulele Death Squad

6.30 p.m. Jonny Glut and the KinkenBand

8:30 p.m. Bugul Noz

10:30 p.m. Triddana

Stage at the Old Boathouse

3pm Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath

4:00 p.m. Armstrong’s patent

5 p.m. Paddy’s passion

6:00 p.m. Locate together

19.00 press conference

8:00 p.m. Unicorns

9:00 p.m. Kimber’s Men

22.00 Uhr High Germany

Strandlust stage

4 p.m. Breitlings

5 p.m. Stuns`ls

6:00 p.m. Pekel

7:00 p.m. Brasy

20.00 Uhr The Foxes

Walfluke

3.00 pm Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand

5.00 p.m. Beckedorf ship knot

7.00 p.m. De Kaapstander

8:00 p.m. 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra

Stage at Utkiek

3pm Ukulele Death Squad

4:00 p.m. Locate together

16.45 Uhr High Germany

17.30 press conference

6.45pm Los Paddys

20.30 Uhr Ticket to Happiness

10:30 p.m. The Clan

Stage at Kito Square

3.00 p.m. Beckedorf ship knot

4:00 p.m. Pekel

5:00 p.m. Hard to port

6:00 p.m. Unicorns

7 p.m. Breitlings

8pm Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath

9:00 p.m. Stuns`ls

Stage at Hafenwald

3.00 p.m. Paddy’s Passion

15.45 Uhr The Foxes

4:30 p.m. Kimber’s Men

17.30 Uhr Green & Grey

6.45pm Foggy Crew

20.30 Uhr Greenland Whalefishers

10:30 p.m. Jolly Jackers

Stage at the Story House

12 p.m. Workshop: Jig Dolls

1 p.m. Poems: Brigitte Schiller-Kehl

2 p.m. Concert: Seyl & Treyl

3 p.m. Workshop: 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra

4 p.m. Concert: Brasy

5 p.m. Workshop: Jig Dolls

Sunday 6 August

Vegesack balcony

10:00 am Ecumenical service

11:30 a.m. Kimber’s Men

12.15 p.m. The Kaapstander

1:15 p.m. Hard to port

2.15 p.m. Los Paddys

15.30 Uhr The Foxes

4.30pm Foggy crew

6:30 p.m. Bugul Noz

8:30 p.m. Shanty Slam

10:15 p.m. Grand finale with high-altitude fireworks

Stage at the Old Boathouse

1 p.m. Stuns`ls

2:00 p.m. Unicorns

15.00 Uhr High Germany

4:00 p.m. Pekel

5:00 p.m. Locate together

6.00 p.m. Paddy’s Passion

7:00 p.m. Hard to port

Strandlust stage

12.00 Uhr The Foxes

1.00 p.m. Paddy’s Passion

14.00 Pekel

15.00 press conference

4:00 p.m. Stuns’ls

17.00 Uhr Green & Grey

6.00 pm Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand

7:00 p.m. Locate together

Walfluke

2:00 p.m. Seyl & Treyl

3pm Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath

4.00 pm Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand

5:30 p.m. Breitlings

6:30 p.m. Armstrong’s patent

Stage at Utkiek

11.00 Uhr Ticket to Happiness

12.30 Uhr Green & Grey

2 p.m. Jonny Glut and the KinkenBand

3:30 p.m. Kimber’s Men

17.00 Uhr High Germany

6:15 p.m. Unicorns

7.15pm Los Paddys

8.30 p.m. Triddana

Stage at Kito Square

13.00 press conference

2:00 p.m. Brasy

3 p.m. Sailors’ Choir Vegesack

4.00 p.m. De Kaapstander

5 p.m. 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra

6pm Ian Bruce, Frank & Kath

Stage at Hafenwald

11.30 a.m. Sailors’ Choir Vegesack

1:00 p.m. Jolly Jackers

3 p.m. Breitlings

4:00 p.m. Armstrong’s patent

5:00 p.m. Brasy

18.30 Uhr Greenland Whalefishers

8:30 p.m. The Clan

Stage at the Story House

12.00 p.m. Concert: Folk singer Gunnar Wiegand

1:00 p.m. Workshop: Jig Dolls

2 p.m. Poems: Brigitte Schiller-Kehl

3.00 p.m. Workshop: 1st Bremen Ukulele Orchestra

4:00 p.m. Workshop: Jig Dolls

5 p.m. Concert: Seyl & Treyl

