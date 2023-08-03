Penalty hero Jirka withstood the pressure and the atmosphere: Progress is a great relief and an impulse for the fans

Due to problems with the lighting and other delays, the 24th minute of setup was being written. Jirka came face to face with goalkeeper Florjan Smakiqi after a play by one of the home players and a whistled penalty. “I usually kick it to the right of the goalkeeper, but I saw the movement so it was easier. I directed the ball to the other side,” the 27-year-old footballer revealed to ČT.

In Pilsen, they have appointed three penalty kick executors, and Jirka’s turn has just now come out. “I have already kicked some decisive penalties, also for the national team, so I believed in myself. That’s important and I’m glad I made a difference,” he added for Radiožurnál.

There was a tumultuous atmosphere in Kosovo. “I was scared at times. But we made it. A big relief,” said Jirka. Otherwise, Plzeň again did not perform any above-standard performance. Rather, on the contrary, and thus continued the lackluster performances both at the beginning of the league and from the opening match at home with Drita, which ended in a 0:0 draw.

Pilsen before the rematch in Kosovo. Contribution from the program PřímákVideo: Sport.cz

“Most recently, on the weekend, a conceded goal in the last minute with Hradec at 1:1. We had to come to Kosovo and win. We were a little worried, but we managed. The promotion is a very good impulse towards the fans. I think we’ve given them an invitation to Sunday’s home match with Ostrava, we’ll need them,” says the Slovakian representative.

Pilsen did well in the preparation. Perhaps also due to the fact that it measured forces with teams that tried to play open and attacking football. Since the start of the season, however, the West Bohemians have been running into defensive blocks, which they don’t like very much.

“When someone plays overcast, it doesn’t suit us. We should play faster and center more. The second half with Drita was a little better, but as I say, you need to be faster and then it has to fall into place,” says Jirka and hopes that the first win of the new year can give Viktoria a kick. “We have to catch her, take positive things and even with another superstructure, transfer them to the next matches,” urges Jirka.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

