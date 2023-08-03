the water reaches the level of the motorway signs – Corriere TV

The floods reached about six meters in height: typhoon Doksuri caused 20 deaths

Thousands of rescuers are at work in the Zhuozhou region southwest of Beijing, China, to deal with the damage of the worst flood that has hit the country in ten years. Typhoon Doksuri has so far caused 20 deaths. In the images it is possible to see how the water level has reached the motorway signs: about six meters high.

August 3, 2023 – Updated August 3, 2023 , 11:18 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

