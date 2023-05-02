Home » Program until 10 p.m. at the Shopping Night
Shops keep their doors open until 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. In front of the shops there is again a lot of music with live bands and DJs in the pedestrian zone, on the town square and in the Gösserbräu. Car fans will get their money’s worth in Pfarrgasse, where around 3 p.m. around 20 Corvettes will drive up. A colorful children’s program with a carousel, bouncy castle and face painting is offered at Kaiser-Josef-Platz.

Wheel of fortune and shopping bags

If you take your shopping bill (except groceries) with you, you can win, among other things, Wels Cards, Voi Guad cookbooks, voucher books, parking coins and Prosecco on the wheel of fortune at Bawag-Platz. A total of 1,000 limited shopping bags are waiting in the shops for customers who are shopping for at least 100 euros.

