The Yangtze River Delta Railway is expected to send 3.6 million passengers today and plans to add 334 passenger trains – Xinhua English.news.cn

On May 2, the reporter learned from China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that yesterday (May 1) was the fifth day of the “May 1st” small holiday of the railway, and the Yangtze River Delta Railway sent 3.711 million passengers, setting a record for a single day. The hair volume is a record high, with a year-on-year increase of 31.6% in 2019. Today (May 2), the Yangtze River Delta Railway is expected to send 3.6 million passengers, and the passenger flow continues to run at a high level; the railway department plans to open additional routes to Nanchang, Zhengzhou, Xi’an, Wuhan, Luoyang, Changsha, 334 passenger trains in the direction of Xuchang, Hankou, Jiujiang, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, etc., organized reconnection operation for 396 EMU trains, and added 153 normal-speed passenger cars to meet the travel needs of holiday passengers.

Since the launch of railway transportation during the “May 1st” holiday, the Yangtze River Delta Railway has continued to usher in a large passenger flow. As of May 1, a total of nearly 16.4 million passengers have been dispatched. Among them, the number of passengers sent by Hangzhou Railway Station on May 1 reached a record high, with 397,300 passengers sent; Jiaxing South Railway Station sent and arrived passengers on the same day exceeded 31,000, a record high.

During the small holiday period, the tickets for direct passenger trains in the Yangtze River Delta to Beijing, Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Qingdao, Changsha, etc. are in short supply, and high-speed rail and high-speed train tickets to and from Suzhou, Wuxi, Yangzhou, Huangshan, Yancheng, Wuhu, Lianyungang, etc. There is a small amount remaining; the passenger load factor of Shanghai-Nanjing, Shanghai-Hangzhou, Ninghang, Hanghuang, Ning’an, Xulian and other high-speed railway lines has reached more than 90%. It is expected that May 3 will usher in the peak of return passenger flow during the “May 1st” holiday.

In order to cope with the concentrated travel of holiday passengers, the Yangtze River Delta Railway Department dynamically optimizes and adjusts the train operation plan on the basis of using the peak line, and dynamically allocates capacity according to “one map per day”. Interconnected operation, adding normal-speed vehicles and other measures to increase the capacity of seats in popular directions to meet the travel needs of passengers to the greatest extent.

In order to improve the travel experience of passengers, during the “May 1st” small holiday, Shanghai Hongqiao Station opened a convenient passage for passengers with small items at the entrance, and added “two-handed inspection” for security checks to further shorten the time for passengers to enter the station; It provides “one-stop” service of refund, rebooking and repurchase of tickets for passengers who need to handle multiple ticket sales services at one window. At the same time, a long-distance bus ticket purchase point has been set up at the ticket office, and passengers in need can purchase long-distance bus tickets directly at the railway station, which greatly facilitates the travel of the majority of passengers. Hangzhou East Railway Station optimizes the entry organization, dynamically adjusts the entry flow line, and timely increases real-name verification and security inspection channels according to the passenger flow at the station; optimizes the inspection waiting organization, scientifically adjusts the ticket inspection time based on the number of key trains, and strengthens the guidance of key passengers , to ensure that passengers ride in an orderly manner. Hefei South Railway Station set up a commando team of party members, and arranged party members to watch and monitor key positions such as ticket gates, elevator entrances, and platform sides, and did a good job of guiding in and out of the station, organizing boarding and exiting evacuations, and cleaning up the platforms in a timely manner. Xuzhou East, Yangzhou East, Huai’an East, Jiaxing South, Yiwu, Jinhua, Ningbo, Wuhu, Huainan South, Fuyang West and other stations have adopted measures such as optimizing the flow of in and out of the station, adding security check channels, and changing gates to ensure that passengers during peak passenger flow Smooth travel. Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Hefei Public Works Section, Xuzhou, Hangzhou Electricity Section, Shanghai, Hangzhou Power Supply Section and other units have strengthened equipment inspections, carried out targeted maintenance and repair of industrial power supply and other equipment in advance, and accurately grasped the operating status of equipment. Ensure that the line equipment is put into passenger and cargo transportation in the best operating state.

The railway department reminds passengers that during the “May 1st” holiday, passenger travel is concentrated, and the passenger flow of many train stations in the Yangtze River Delta is maintained at a high level. Passengers entering and leaving the station should prepare valid tickets in advance as much as possible, and follow the guidance of the staff to enter and exit in an orderly manner. Stations; many cities have two or more train stations, be sure to recognize the name of the station marked on the face of the ticket, and don’t go to the wrong station; on the day of the bus, it is recommended to go out in advance to leave enough time for the city’s traffic, security checks, etc. .

Xinhua Daily Junction reporter Mei Jianfei Correspondent Zhong Haowei