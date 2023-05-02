Gozzoli murder, a suspect arrested in Romania. There would also be an accomplice

Almost two months after the tragedy, the investigators arrested a man under investigation for the murder of Alessandro Gozzoli, the 41-year-old who on 10 March it has been found lifeless in the apartment where he lived in Casinalbo di Formigine.

The arrested person would be a Romanian citizen, tracked down by the investigators in his country of origin. A second person, also Romanian, would be wanted for having played a role in the murder. A crime of which almost no details are known at the moment.

As will be recalled, that dramatic afternoon Gozzoli had been found lifeless by his sister, who had rushed into the apartment after she hadn’t heard from him for hours. the 41-year-old was tied hand and foot to the bed. His apartment was ransacked: drawers open, clothes scattered everywhere.

In the following hours, new elements had emerged, such as the discovery of the car that had disappeared from the victim’s garage. The Arma investigators, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office, sifted through every possible image and above all the telephone records, trying to reconstruct the last hours of the victim.

The most common track would be that of an unintentional or manslaughter, perhaps of a sexual nature. One hypothesis is that the killer may have staged a robbery to derail the investigation. Hence the theft of the car and the house messed up, perhaps on purpose. But these are, in fact, mere hypotheses. With the detention, new official elements could emerge from the prosecutor’s office.







