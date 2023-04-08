Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.
Holy Spirit Parish
April 9 – Easter Sunday
11:00 am: Procession with the Image of the Risen One and Blessing of Motorcyclists. (Bring white and yellow pumps).
Departure: Parish Temple. Arriving at the temple Solemn Eucharist.
6:00 and 7:00 pm: Eucharist
Mary Queen of the Angels Parish
April 9 – Easter Sunday
08:00 am: Eucharist.
11:00 am: Procession with the Image of the Risen One.
Departure: Hogar San José. Everyone is invited to wear a White shirt.
12:00 noon: Solemn Eucharist of the resurrection of the Lord.
5:00 and 6:30 pm: Eucharist.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish
April 9 – Easter Sunday
There will be no 8:00 am Eucharist
9:30 am: Eucharist – Plaza Del Rio Urbanization.
11:00 am: SOLEMN EUCHARIST OF RESURRECTION.
1:15 pm: Eucharist – CC Premium Plaza.
San Ignacio de Loyola Parish
April 9 – Easter Sunday
10:00 am: Solemn Eucharist on the Lord’s Easter.
Eucharist: 11:30 am and 6:00 pm
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
April 9 – Easter Sunday
8:00 am: Eucharist.
12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist.
The Twelve Apostles Parish
April 9 – Easter Sunday
8:00 am: Eucharist.
10:30 am: Procession with the risen Jesus. He leaves the CES Clinic towards the temple.
11:00 a.m.: Solemn Eucharist.
5:00 pm: Eucharist.
Catedral Metropolitana
April 9 – Easter Sunday
11:30 am: Resurrection procession. The Archbishop presides.
12:00 p.m.: Solemn Easter Mass.
7:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 6:00 p.m.: Santa misa.
Jesus Nazareno Parish
April 9 – Easter Sunday
11:00 am: Eucharist.
6:00 pm: Eucharist.
Saint Joseph Parish
April 9 – Easter Sunday
12:00 p.m.: Holy Solemn Easter Mass.
7:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 12:00 m. 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.: Eucaristías.
