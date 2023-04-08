Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.

Holy Spirit Parish

April 9 – Easter Sunday

11:00 am: Procession with the Image of the Risen One and Blessing of Motorcyclists. (Bring white and yellow pumps).

Departure: Parish Temple. Arriving at the temple Solemn Eucharist.

6:00 and 7:00 pm: Eucharist

Mary Queen of the Angels Parish

April 9 – Easter Sunday

08:00 am: Eucharist.

11:00 am: Procession with the Image of the Risen One.

Departure: Hogar San José. Everyone is invited to wear a White shirt.

12:00 noon: Solemn Eucharist of the resurrection of the Lord.

5:00 and 6:30 pm: Eucharist.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

April 9 – Easter Sunday

There will be no 8:00 am Eucharist

9:30 am: Eucharist – Plaza Del Rio Urbanization.

11:00 am: SOLEMN EUCHARIST OF RESURRECTION.

1:15 pm: Eucharist – CC Premium Plaza.

San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

April 9 – Easter Sunday

10:00 am: Solemn Eucharist on the Lord’s Easter.

Eucharist: 11:30 am and 6:00 pm

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

April 9 – Easter Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist.

It may interest you: Holy Week Programming 2023 San José Parish



The Twelve Apostles Parish

April 9 – Easter Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

10:30 am: Procession with the risen Jesus. He leaves the CES Clinic towards the temple.

11:00 a.m.: Solemn Eucharist.

5:00 pm: Eucharist.

Catedral Metropolitana

April 9 – Easter Sunday

11:30 am: Resurrection procession. The Archbishop presides.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Easter Mass.

7:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 6:00 p.m.: Santa misa.

Jesus Nazareno Parish

April 9 – Easter Sunday

11:00 am: Eucharist.

6:00 pm: Eucharist.

Saint Joseph Parish

April 9 – Easter Sunday

12:00 p.m.: Holy Solemn Easter Mass.

7:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 12:00 m. 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.: Eucaristías.