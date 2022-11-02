The 21 children of the Gagliano kindergarten had to settle for pasta with butter and a piece of cheese. They returned to class on the morning of Wednesday 2 November after the All Saints’ weekend. This is because in recent days the thieves have sneaked into the nursery and ransacked the pantry, where the canteen workers had stored the foodstuffs needed to prepare meals for the little pupils of the “Giovanni Lorenzoni”.

The discovery of the raid on Tuesday morning, when the technical staff opened the school before the start of the educational activities: the food that the operators of Camst, the company that deals with the catering service, had been removed from the shelves and from the fridge purchased to prepare dishes to be served at lunch. The skill of the staff, who went out of their way not to leave the little ones without eating, made it possible to arrange an emergency meal, as confirmed by the municipal councilor for education, Rita Cozzi.

“The municipal administration was immediately informed of the episode: an applause to the head teacher and staff, who immediately worked to minimize the inconvenience for the children.”

Before the bell rang, the janitors set about disinfecting the classrooms and common areas, which were not directly affected by the thieving incursion. According to an initial reconstruction, the criminals would have cut the fence that is located at the back of the school structure, before being able to enter the kindergarten through a door. They stole meat, oil and vegetables, but nothing else was touched. On the morning of November 2, the principal, Francesca Marcolini, alerted the police, filing a complaint with the carabinieri, who will now investigate the episode, also examining the images taken by the cameras in the area between via della Chiesa and via Gagliano.