10
The match between Fiorentina and Spezia ends 1-1. Wisniewski’s own goal opens the scoring as he finds an unfortunate deflection on Biraghi’s cross and mocks the former Dragowski. Almost immediately, however, the guests equalized with the usual Nzola who jumped the goalkeeper and found the goal with an empty net. In the final a great chance each, but ends in a draw
report cards
See also Sichuan media: After being eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers, the national football team may have no ball to play this year – yqqlm