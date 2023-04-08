Home Sports Fiorentina-Spezia 1-1: video, goals and highlights
Sports

Fiorentina-Spezia 1-1: video, goals and highlights

by admin
Fiorentina-Spezia 1-1: video, goals and highlights

The match between Fiorentina and Spezia ends 1-1. Wisniewski’s own goal opens the scoring as he finds an unfortunate deflection on Biraghi’s cross and mocks the former Dragowski. Almost immediately, however, the guests equalized with the usual Nzola who jumped the goalkeeper and found the goal with an empty net. In the final a great chance each, but ends in a draw

report cards

See also  Sichuan media: After being eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers, the national football team may have no ball to play this year – yqqlm

You may also like

DEL playoffs, semi-finals: Munich gets their third win...

Are the Rockets aiming for the return of...

Turbulent final phase between Mainz 05 and Werder...

Golf: Controversial LIV series experiences sharp criticism from...

Easter, new bloodletting for departing Italians: complaint about...

Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic miss playoffs

3rd league: Halle overruns Aue in the East...

Serie A: Fiorentina-Spezia 1-1 – Football

3rd league: Last-minute victory: Waldhof can dream of...

Michael Jordan and the Nike shoe that has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy