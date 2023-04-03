Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.
April 2 – Palm Sunday
08:00 am: Eucharist.
11:40 am: Procession and blessing of branches.
12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist.
April 3- Holy Monday
April 4 – Holy Tuesday
April 5 – Holy Wednesday
11:00 a.m.: Confessions.
12:00 pm: Eucharist.
12:40 p.m.: Brief catechesis on the paschal candle.
April 6 – Holy Thursday
4:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist of the washing of the feet.
5:00 p.m.: Holy Hour
The temple will be open until 8:00 pm at night.
April 7 – Good Friday
10:00 am: Saint Viacrucis.
3:00 pm: Celebration of the passion of the Lord.
5:00 pm: Meditation on the seven words.
April 8 – Holy Saturday
6:00 pm: Solemn paschal vigil.
April 9 – Easter Sunday
8:00 am: Eucharist.
12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist.
