Home News Programming Holy Week 2023 Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
News

Programming Holy Week 2023 Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

by admin
Programming Holy Week 2023 Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.

April 2 – Palm Sunday

08:00 am: Eucharist.

11:40 am: Procession and blessing of branches.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist.

April 3- Holy Monday

April 4 – Holy Tuesday

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

11:00 a.m.: Confessions.

12:00 pm: Eucharist.

12:40 p.m.: Brief catechesis on the paschal candle.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

4:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist of the washing of the feet.

5:00 p.m.: Holy Hour

The temple will be open until 8:00 pm at night.

It may interest you: Holy Week Program 2023 San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

April 7 – Good Friday

10:00 am: Saint Viacrucis.

3:00 pm: Celebration of the passion of the Lord.

5:00 pm: Meditation on the seven words.

April 8 – Holy Saturday

6:00 pm: Solemn paschal vigil.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist.

It may interest you: Find out here the schedules of the transmissions of this Semana Mayor by Televid

You may also be interested in

See also  Tissues regenerated thanks to blood: Belluno teaches and looks to the future

You may also like

PNC captures a palabrero from the 18R who...

Ukraine receives the first €2.48 billion of the...

Sardinian language: process started for the establishment of...

Dangerous babbler who ordered crimes is sent to...

“See you in the curves”: Shakira quotes a...

Finland. The conservatives win and the Eurosceptic far...

In El Salvador, officials are sanctioned by the...

With the procession of the Eucharist the sacred...

Nuremberg | Exhibitionist shows off girl

Intense rains in Azuay will continue until this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy