Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.

April 2 – Palm Sunday

08:00 am: Eucharist.

11:40 am: Procession and blessing of branches.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist.

April 3- Holy Monday

April 4 – Holy Tuesday

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

11:00 a.m.: Confessions.

12:00 pm: Eucharist.

12:40 p.m.: Brief catechesis on the paschal candle.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

4:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist of the washing of the feet.

5:00 p.m.: Holy Hour

The temple will be open until 8:00 pm at night.

April 7 – Good Friday

10:00 am: Saint Viacrucis.

3:00 pm: Celebration of the passion of the Lord.

5:00 pm: Meditation on the seven words.

April 8 – Holy Saturday

6:00 pm: Solemn paschal vigil.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist.

