Muguruza beat Venus Williams in the 2017 Wimbledon final

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza says she will take an extended break from tennis until the summer.

The Spanish former world number one has only played four times this year, not appearing at all since January.

The 29-year-old, who has dropped to 132nd in the world, said she will miss the clay and grass-court seasons.

“Spending time with family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing, so I am going to lengthen this period till summer,” Muguruza added.

She reached the top of the rankings in 2017, and was third at the end of 2021, but did not pass the quarter-finals of a tournament last year.

Muguruza won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2016 and claimed the Wimbledon title a year later.