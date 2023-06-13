Home » Project “Best Friend” presents its first material La Introspección
by admin
With the goal of seeking new horizons, Best Friend is called the artistic project led by the musician Mauricio Román.

The project is considered a collective of artists, which has several collaborators, all very close friends, who together mix various genres in a set of songs that are included in a long-playing album.

The group published on December 2, 2022, the first material entitled “La Introspección”, a work presented to the public on June 8 at the Rockeros pub.

Best Friend, is made up of Mauricio Román, Fede Wagener, Guillermo Gayo, Maxi Bonnin, Pablo Cardoni.


