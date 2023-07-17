Prolonged Rainstorms and Flooding Cause Chaos in Northeastern United States, Disrupting Thousands of Flights

Headline: Severe Rainstorm Pummels Northeastern US, Causing Chaos and Disruptions

Subheadline: More than 2,000 flights canceled, extensive delays and flooding reported

The northeastern part of the United States is currently battling with an intense rainy season, exacerbated by an ongoing extreme heat wave. This severe weather condition has wreaked havoc on the region, resulting in the cancellation of over 2,000 internal and international flights, with Newark International Airport in New Jersey being the hardest hit.

According to FlightAware, a flight tracking portal, the inclement weather has also caused more than 27,000 delays across various airports, leading to widespread frustration among travelers. Flooding has been reported, particularly at the Newark International Airport, further complicating matters.

Two of the busiest airports in the country, John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia, both located in New York, have taken to Twitter to actively communicate with the public and urging passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines. LaGuardia Airport specifically tweeted, “Customers are advised to check with their airline before arriving at the airport due to the strong rainy and fog.”

This relentless rainstorm, coupled with thunder and flooding, has primarily affected the Northeast over the weekend. The states hit hardest by this extreme precipitation are expected to be New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

Pennsylvania has already recorded at least five fatalities, and the state is currently searching for two missing nine-month-old brothers and a two-year-old girl following Saturday’s intense rainfall. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a warning, urging residents to avoid unnecessary driving and remain vigilant against potential floods. The northern counties of the state have suffered extensive damage amounting to over 50 million dollars due to the persistent rainwater.

Connecticut, amid a tornado watch similar to certain New York counties, has also experienced significant flooding, leading to the closure of numerous roads.

As the region continues to grapple with this severe weather event, authorities and residents alike are urged to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to minimize the potential impact on lives and infrastructure.

