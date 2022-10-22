Without a high degree of cultural self-confidence and without cultural prosperity, there will be no great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“Stimulate the cultural innovation and creativity of the whole nation”, “Adhere to the people-centered creative orientation, and launch more excellent works that enhance the spiritual strength of the people” “Improve the modern public cultural service system, and innovate the implementation of cultural projects for the benefit of the people”… The second party of the party The Tenth Report proposed to promote cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and create a new glory of socialist culture. This points out the way forward and provides the fundamental guidelines for the prosperity and development of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics.

The representatives of our province who attended the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held heated discussions on how to enhance cultural self-confidence.

Extensive practice of socialist core values

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed that the core values ​​of socialism should be widely practiced. Carry forward the spiritual pedigree of the Chinese Communists with the great spirit of founding the party as the source, make good use of red resources, carry out in-depth publicity and education on socialist core values, deepen education on patriotism, collectivism, and socialism, and focus on cultivating newcomers to the era who are responsible for national rejuvenation.

Wang Youmin, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, chairman of Shaanxi Rongsha Group Co., Ltd. and secretary of the Party branch, said: “The report points out the direction for us to do a good job in cultural work. Take practical actions to make new contributions to enhancing cultural self-confidence and self-improvement.”

“I grew up reading the heroic deeds of Huang Jiguang and Qiu Shaoyun, and watching “Children of Heroes” and other military-themed movies.” Wang Youmin said that soldiers are loyal and patriotic, willing to give, and in his mind cute and respectable. For decades, he has insisted on synchronizing the development of patriotism with the army and the development of the enterprise, actively participated in a number of public welfare and cultural undertakings, and widely publicized the core socialist values ​​to the whole society, making patriotism a strong background of corporate culture.

A few years ago, Wang Youmin built a patriotic support for the army theme pavilion to display the advanced deeds of soldiers through text, pictures, physical objects, etc., and expanded it from the theme of “double support” to the theme of patriotism education, which is open to the whole society. . The exhibition hall attracts 7,000 visitors every year.

“If the soil is good, the seedlings will be good.” Wang Youmin pays special attention to the education of the young generation. “We must create a good atmosphere in the whole society, especially family traditions and family education, so that children can receive positive energy education from an early age, learn red history, and be well-connected. Life’s ‘first button’, cultivate correct values.”

Enhance the “soft power” of rural revitalization

In the discussion speech, Zhang Lingyun, the Party branch secretary of Huaibei Village, Chencun Town, Fengxiang District, Baoji City, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, reviewed an incident.

In September of this year, an old party member in the village approached Zhang Lingyun and said, “Daughter, let’s build a cultural stage for our village.”

Before, Zhang Lingyun proposed to build a cultural stage, but the enthusiasm of the villagers was not high. Recently, this proposal was successfully passed at the villagers’ congress. “In recent years, the industry in the village has developed, and the villagers’ demand for spiritual culture has also increased.” Zhang Lingyun said that before going to Beijing, she and the villagers chose the location for the cultural stage. At present, the construction of the big stage has started.

Rural revitalization requires not only shaping, but also soul casting. In Huaibei Village, in recent years, the scene of industrial development and ecological livability has gradually unfolded, and cultural construction has also been paid attention to.

Zhang Lingyun introduced that in the local area, every year on the twenty-fifth night of the first lunar month, every family lined up with lanterns in long queues. “This is Diwali. We integrate the filial piety culture contained in Diwali into the construction of the ‘four modernizations’ of the village, and embody the elements of Diwali on the street lamps to make the traditional cultural atmosphere stronger.” She said, “We also continue to develop good mother-in-law. Spiritual civilization creation activities such as awards for the selection of good daughters-in-law, etc., make the civilized rural style more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.”

Zhang Lingyun knows that culture is the “soft power” in rural revitalization and the most attractive “signboard”. To this end, she created a cartoon image of “Pig Xiaobei”, as the “spokesperson” of the farming industry in the village, integrating the connotation of green and health into the development of the industry. Now, “Pig Xiaobei” has attracted a large number of tourists to check in, adding popularity and cultural atmosphere to the countryside.

Launch more excellent literary works

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to prosper and develop cultural undertakings and cultural industries. Adhere to the people-centered creative orientation, launch more excellent works that enhance people’s spiritual strength, improve the modern public cultural service system, and implement major cultural industry projects to drive Strategy. As a cultural front worker who has been rooted in the grassroots and serving the people for a long time, I felt very excited and encouraged after listening to the report on the spot.” Hui Min, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Branch of Xi’an Yisushe Co., Ltd. Li said.

Qin Opera is one of the oldest opera genres in my country and was included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. Xi’an Yisu Society, the first new Qin Opera art group in my country that integrates opera education, writing, directing and performing, has always insisted on creative transformation and innovative development. In September 2021, the country’s first cultural block with Qin Opera art as the core – Yisushe Cultural Block was officially opened, integrating “pavilion, exhibition, performance, tourism, experience interaction” and became a new way to show Xi’an’s urban culture. The window also attracts more and more young people to fall in love with Qin Opera.

In the new era, how does Qin Opera art approach the masses and radiate new vitality?

“Qin Opera art has always been in sync with the times, shared the same breath and destiny with the country and the nation, and is always with the people.” Hui Minli said that as a member of the grass-roots cultural front, she will actively take on the responsibilities and missions of literary and art workers. Persistently explore unique cultural resources, supply outstanding talents for the development of Qin Opera art, launch more excellent works that enhance the spiritual power of the people, and sing “The Great Qin Zhengsheng” with a new look. (Reporter: Liu Feng and Liu Juxing）