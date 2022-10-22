[The Epoch Times, October 20, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting comprehensive report) The U.S. military’s most hidden submarine has made a rare appearance in the Arabian Sea. Analysts believe that this unprecedented move should be a warning to China and Russia.

U.S. Central Command on Wednesday (October 19) tweeted (Link) said its commander, Michael Kurilla, visited the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN-736) in an undisclosed location in the international waters of the Arabian Sea.

Tetsuo Kotani, a security expert at the Japan Institute of International Affairs, said this may be the first time the U.S. military has made public the SSBN (A ballistic missile nuclear submarine is a type of submarine with the main function of launching ballistic missiles and dedicated to underwater stealth diving as a nuclear deterrent force platform.SS stands for “submarine,” B stands for “ballistic missile,” and N stands for “nuclear power”) presence in the Indian Ocean.

According to Nikkei Asia (link), the Ohio-class nuclear SSBNs are the most stealthy submarines in the U.S. Navy fleet. Once submerged, it usually stays submerged for 70 days, almost undetectable.

Unlike Los Angeles- or Virginia-class submarines, SSBNs armed with nuclear missiles typically do not make public appearances. When they occasionally surface at sea, it is usually in British ports, if not in American waters.

Experts said the rare appearance of the West Virginia on the water may be a warning to China and Russia.

Thomas Shugart, a former U.S. submarine warfare officer and adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, told Nikkei Asia that the Arabian Sea is about the same distance from Beijing and Moscow, so the The information passed may be for both.

“Maybe this is just to show those who need to be reminded that the United States is willing and able to send SSBNs to almost any waters it chooses without detection,” he said.

Tetsuo Otani said: “The United States wants to show that it has an overwhelming advantage in terms of SSBN capabilities.” He believes that this move is mainly a warning from the CCP, and secondly, the United States may also want to use it to send a message to Russia and Iran.

The timing coincides with the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, where Xi Jinping is expected to receive an unprecedented third term as leader. At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping stressed that if necessary, force will be used to unify Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Chief of Naval Operations Mike Gilday said preparations must be made immediately for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. (understand more)

Gilday said that although Phil Davidson, the former commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, suggested that 2027 was a window for China to invade Taiwan, he could not rule out the possibility of an invasion in 2023 or even 2022.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech that the Russian military would defend its territorial integrity “by all means”, which was considered a warning of the possible use of nuclear weapons.

West Virginia is one of six SSBNs attached to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia. Nikkei Asia noted that while the speed at which the SSBN sailed underwater is classified, about a month has elapsed since Putin made the statement, which happens to be the same time the West Virginia sailed from its US base to the Arabian Sea. .

The media further explained that since the stealthy SSBN is unlikely to pass through shallow water channels such as the Panama Canal, Suez Canal and the Strait of Malacca, the submarine should have bypassed the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.

Submarines typically wash their hulls of shellfish before arriving in port to prevent adversaries from inferring how many days the ship has been at sea. Photos released by CENTCOM, showing West Virginia with a clean look, provide no clue as to how long the voyage was.

It could also be a warning to Iran. The country is accused of supplying suicide drones to Russia.

However, Shugart believes the site may technically be “a little too close” for a nuclear launch.

CENTCOM said Curella “received a practical demonstration of the ship’s capabilities” aboard the West Virginia. Nikkei Asia noted that for the SSBN, a “practical demonstration” meant examining a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

“I am very impressed with the crew of the USS West Virginia; these sailors represent the highest level of professionalism, expertise and discipline in the entire U.S. military,” said Curella. “These submarines are the jewel in the crown of the nuclear trinity, West Virginia. The USS demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness and capability of U.S. Naval Command and U.S. Marine Corps forces at sea.”

Collin Koh, a security analyst at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies in Singapore, believes the message may be more aimed at Russia than China.

He believes that the purpose of the US military is to “send a deterrent signal to Russia”. He said it appeared to fit well with recent developments in Europe and the Middle East, with NATO nuclear exercises following Putin’s threats and a strengthening of NATO’s naval activities in the Mediterranean.

