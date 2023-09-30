Promoting Chinese-style Modernization: Navigating Key Relationships

and create a favorable environment for the vitality of the party. At the same time, we must adhere to the leadership of the party and maintain the overall stability of society. It is necessary to improve the system of democratic centralism, strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the party, and ensure that all work is carried out in accordance with the party’s decisions and arrangements. We must adhere to the correct handling of contradictions within the party, consolidate the unity and solidarity of the party, and ensure that the party remains vibrant and full of vitality. In social management, we must adhere to the people-centered approach, earnestly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people, and provide them with a stable and harmonious social order. We must adhere to the rule of law, promote the comprehensive advancement of law-based governance, and create a legal, equitable, and just social environment. We must improve the national security system and effectively maintain national security, social stability, and the overall security of the country’s development. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of grassroots organizations, improve the working mechanisms of social organizations, and give full play to the role of social organizations in participating in social governance. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of the ideological and political work team, improve the quality and level of ideological and political work, and guide the people to build a positive and healthy ideological atmosphere. On January 4, 2023, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected the construction site of the Hainan Free Trade Port. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng/ The sixth is the relationship between self-reliance and opening up. Self-reliance is the foundation of a country’s development, and opening up is the path to a country’s development. Chinese-style modernization requires both self-reliance and opening up, and we must handle this relationship well. We must adhere to the strategic basis of self-reliance, rely on the people’s great creativity, and promote innovation-driven development with independent innovation as the mainstay. We must strengthen independent control over key core technologies, enhance the overall technological level of the country, and build a strong country with science and technology. We must adhere to the path of independent development, adhere to the socialist market economy, give full play to the role of the market in resource allocation, and continuously enhance the capacity for independent development. At the same time, we must actively promote opening up and deepen international cooperation in various fields. We must adhere to the principles of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, promote the construction of a new type of international relations, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. We must adhere to the policy of opening up to the outside world on the basis of mutual benefit and common development, actively participate in global governance, promote the building of an open world economy, and create a favorable international environment for our own development. We must adhere to the development of an open economy at a higher level, actively expand imports, optimize the structure of foreign trade, promote the quality and efficiency of foreign trade, and enhance the level of opening up. We must build an open and pluralistic cultural exchange platform, expand cultural exchanges and cooperation with other countries, and enhance the cultural soft power of our country. We must actively participate in and promote the reform of the global governance system, and contribute wisdom and strength to building a community with a shared future for mankind. Promoting Chinese-style modernization is a complex undertaking that requires the correct handling of a series of major relationships. Only by grasping these relationships can we better promote the comprehensive, coordinated, and sustainable development of our country, and strive to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

