Home » Progress in Russia and Ukraine: Russia Allows Visa-Free Entry for Ukrainians, UK Imposes Sanctions on Russian Officials
World

Progress in Russia and Ukraine: Russia Allows Visa-Free Entry for Ukrainians, UK Imposes Sanctions on Russian Officials

by admin

Progress in the Situation in Russia and Ukraine: Russia Allows Ukrainian Citizens to Enter Visa-Free and the UK Announces Sanctions on a Number of Russian Officials

China News Service, Beijing, September 30th – On September 29th, Russia made an announcement stating that Ukrainian citizens can now enter and leave Russia without a visa, as long as they possess valid identification documents. On the same day, the British government also announced sanctions on several Russian officials.

According to reports from the Russian Satellite News Agency and TASS News Agency, a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 29th outlined the new visa-free entry regulation. Ukrainian citizens are now able to enter Russia using their national or foreign passport, diplomatic or official passport, or sailor’s and crew identity card. For minors, a birth certificate or passport of their legal guardian, along with the child’s information, will be required. Additionally, Ukrainian citizens with expired documents are also permitted to enter Russia without a visa.

It should be noted that Russia and Ukraine had previously signed a visa-free travel agreement in 1997. However, Ukraine terminated the agreement on January 1st of this year.

In other news, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on the early morning of September 30th, they successfully thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian army to attack Belgorod Oblast using nine “Hurricane” rocket launcher system shells. All of the shells were destroyed. Additionally, the Russian “Dnepr” cluster successfully repelled a Ukrainian army’s landing attempt on Grand Bachomkin Island in the direction of Kherson.

See also  RENAULT / From May 1 Antonino Labate is the new Sales Marketing Director of Alpine - Companies

Furthermore, the Russian army also reported the destruction of a drone command post and four Ukrainian soldiers near Kherson Oblast. Two other Ukrainian soldiers were injured in the incident. In another operation, the Russian army destroyed a radio intelligence station and a group of four Ukrainian soldiers in the direction of Kakhovka.

On a recent statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense mentioned that in the previous week, they have successfully neutralized three Ukrainian sabotage reconnaissance groups in the direction of Kherson. The operation resulted in the death of approximately 250 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as the destruction of 16 armored fighting vehicles and 7 field guns.

In Ukraine, President Zelensky met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Basso, on September 29th. Zelensky expressed his gratitude for the continuous support and financing of development projects in Ukraine from the EBRD. He also emphasized the need for further investment in order to achieve recovery and stable economic development in the country. Zelensky showed interest in continuing cooperation with the EBRD, particularly in the areas of energy security, trade finance, critical infrastructure, and food security. He also stressed the importance of strengthening financing for private sector projects.

In response, Basso stated that Ukraine’s economy has stabilized, and the EBRD will focus on private sector projects, including increasing agricultural production capacity. The bank intends to collaborate with other financial institutions to provide funding for small and medium-sized enterprises.

In a separate development, the British government announced sanctions on more Russian officials on September 29th. These sanctions impose operational and financial restrictions on the relevant Russian officials and involve 11 items. The UK has imposed sanctions on over 1,600 individuals and units since Russia initiated special military operations.

See also  Workers at UK's largest container port go on strike for eight days to protest wage hikes that won't keep up with inflation - Xinhua English.news.cn

(Editor: )

You may also like

Romania says its airspace may have been violated...

PLD Members Gather for Assembly to Select Councilor...

USA, Biden avoids the shutdown thanks to the...

A Multitude in Prayer: Opening of the Synod...

Brazil, the Senate approves the draft limitation of...

Woman Faces Month of Preventive Detention for Lying...

Private jets for rich owners’ dogs: the new...

Seawater Intrusion Threatens Water Supply in U.S.: Mississippi...

TIM presents the smart and digital telephone booths...

Mexican Teens Arrested for Possible Involvement in Kidnapping...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy