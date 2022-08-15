Home World Foreign media: At least 41 dead, 14 injured in a church fire in Egypt – yqqlm
World

Foreign media: At least 41 dead, 14 injured in a church fire in Egypt – yqqlm

by admin
  1. Foreign media: At least 41 dead, 14 injured in a church fire in Egypt – yqqlm northern net
  2. Tragedy on earth! 41 dead in church fire! Most of the victims were children, and the fire blocked the door, causing thousands of people to stampede and mass casualties shocked the whole country | International News | New Zealand Chinese Herald Network Chinese New Zealand Herald
  3. 41 killed in stampede in Cairo church fire, mostly children Lianhe Zaobao
  4. 41 dead and 45 injured in Egypt church fire | International | Oriental Net Malaysia Oriental Daily Oriental Daily News
  5. 5,000 people fled in Egypt church fire, 41 killed Sin Chew Daily
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  He Jinli delivers an important speech condemning the CCP’s coercive actions in the Indo-Pacific | Indo-Pacific Region | Singapore

You may also like

Salman Rushdie, Iran: “We categorically deny having anything...

China Luxury Bo Luxury Exhibition Center launches Douyin...

China announces new exercises after the arrival of...

Iran denies any involvement with the Rushdie bombing

Anas Haqqani on Taliban rule for a year...

Ukraine, latest news. Kiev: 22,000 Russian attacks on...

Gathering Civil Forces to Promote Global Development (Sharing...

[News]5 US congressmen arrive in Taiwan to discuss...

Taiwan: China patrol area with 22 aircraft and...

The global heat is scorching, and inflation adds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy