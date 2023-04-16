Home » Prosecuted in Neiva for altering identification systems in his vehicle
In the middle of the operation, the authorities also found this man, a traumatic weapon.

The authorities in Neiva, Huila, detained Willin Bermeo Córdoba, 44, when he was driving through the Tenerife neighborhood in a vehicle whose identification systems had been altered. During the inspection procedure, they also found a 9 mm traumatic weapon with two magazines and three traumatic cartridges in the vehicle.

As a result, the citizen was captured by CTI officials and presented before a guarantee judge by a prosecutor from the Neiva Immediate Reaction Unit. The Prosecutor’s Office charged the defendant as the probable perpetrator of the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying weapons, ammunition for restricted use, for the exclusive use of the armed forces in a heterogeneous contest with aggravated brand falsehood.

However, Bermeo Córdoba did not accept any of the charges. By decision of the judge in the case, the defendant was sheltered with a custodial measure in place of residence.

Altering the identification systems of a vehicle is a crime because it is an illegal action that seeks to hide the true identity of the vehicle, which can be used for criminal purposes. In addition, this action can put road safety at risk in the event of traffic accidents or traffic violations. For these reasons, tampering with vehicle identification systems is considered a criminal offense and is punishable by law.

