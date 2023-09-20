Promoting Exchanges and Mutual Learning: The Golden Panda International Cultural Forum Shines Light on ‘Civilization Symbiosis’

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, September 20 – The Golden Panda International Cultural Forum took place in Chengdu on the 20th with a focus on promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. The forum, which was attended by more than 300 Chinese and foreign guests, aimed to implement global civilization initiatives and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Hosted by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government, the Golden Panda International Cultural Forum is part of the first Golden Panda Award selection event. The Golden Panda Award is an international communication award that uses film as a platform and giant pandas as cultural symbols to promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

During the forum, influential figures such as former United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Eric Solheim, former Director-General of UNESCO Irina Bokova, former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, and former Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy shared their insights on the theme of “Mutual Learning among Civilizations.”

Eric Solheim emphasized the need for increased global cooperation in the 21st century, while Irina Bokova stressed the importance of cultural diversity as the common heritage of mankind. Tang Jili, a Hong Kong director and film and television producer, expressed his hope to use China‘s traditional culture to create outstanding works with civilized value that can be appreciated by the world.

Ge Jianxiong, a professor from Fudan University, highlighted the importance of appreciating and sharing the beauty of different cultures and civilizations. He emphasized the need for unity and understanding among nations.

The forum also featured a “peak dialogue” on the theme of “Future Images: Inheriting Civilization and Creating New Realms.” Douglas Hans Smith, a famous American special effects artist who has worked on Chinese films, spoke about how understanding Chinese culture helped him provide creative suggestions based on cultural differences.

The first Golden Panda International Cultural Forum concluded with the release of the “Golden Panda Initiative,” which aims to encourage young people in the global literary and art circles to create works that embody common values and serve as friendly envoys for exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

Famous director Zhang Yimou expressed his hope for the success of the Golden Panda Award and its contribution to connecting people from around the world through art.

Overall, the Golden Panda International Cultural Forum provided a platform for participants to discuss the importance of promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and to foster a community with a shared future for mankind.

