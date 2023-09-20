Pope Francis Highlights the Testimony of Saint Kim Bonny, Emphasizes the Importance of Evangelization and Ending Slavery in Africa

Vatican City – During his public audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis discussed the testimony of Saint Kim Bonny, who is regarded as the apostle of the African continent. The Pope emphasized the need for everyone to participate in evangelization work and be active protagonists in spreading the message of the Gospel.

Speaking to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis recalled the words of Saint Daniele Comboni, another missionary to Africa who dedicated his life to the continent. Comboni firmly believed that his happiest days were dedicated to the African people. The Pope used Comboni’s words to emphasize the selflessness and dedication exhibited by missionaries like Kim Bonny.

Highlighting the impact of Christ’s teachings on Kim Bonny, Pope Francis emphasized that it was under the light of Christ that Bonny realized the sin of slavery. The apostle understood that slavery was not only a physical bondage but also a slavery of the soul and sin, from which the Lord frees us. The Pope called on Christians to oppose slavery in all its forms.

Sadly, the Pope acknowledged that slavery and colonialism are not just memories of the past. He emphasized that Africa, a continent that Kim Bonny loved so much, is still torn apart by conflicts and suffers from economic exploitation. The Pope reiterated his call to the economically developed world to “Stop strangling Africa: it is neither a mine to be mined nor a land to be plundered.”

Pope Francis continued to narrate the story of Saint Bonny, highlighting his transformational ministry in Africa. After falling ill, Bonny was inspired to embark on a new path of evangelization, wanting to empower Africans to save their own continent. The Pope emphasized that this approach was far from the colonial mentality and that Bonny saw Africans as the protagonists in spreading the Gospel.

Furthermore, Pope Francis stressed the importance of promoting cultural evangelization and gospel inculturation within the missionary environment. He emphasised the need to advance faith and human development from within the cultures of all peoples, rather than imposing external models or limiting efforts to relief work.

The Pope also noted that Bonny’s evangelization work was not solely based on justice and peace but also drew strength from the love of Christ and love for others. Pope Francis underlined that charity, particularly the sharing of the suffering of others, was the source of missionary power for Bonny.

Another significant aspect of Bonny’s legacy highlighted by the Pope was his focus on the faithful and their actions in communion with the Church. Bonny sought to combat indifference and exclusion and dreamed of a Church in harmony with the crucifixions of history, standing in solidarity with the marginalized.

Wrapping up his catechesis, Pope Francis stressed the importance of not forgetting the poor in today’s world, as Bonny had advocated. He shared his recent encounter with Brazilian legislators who tirelessly work for the poor and strive to promote relief and social justice. The Pope urged the faithful not to forget the poor, as they hold the presence of the crucified Jesus and will open the gates of heaven for those who care for them.

The Pope’s message resonates with the ongoing efforts of the Catholic Church to promote justice, peace, and compassion, particularly in vulnerable communities. Saint Kim Bonny’s example serves as a reminder of the profound impact that individuals can make in advancing the Gospel and working towards a more just and humane world.

