Title: China Focuses on High-Quality Development to Improve People’s Livelihood and Happiness

Introduction:

China‘s commitment to high-quality development to meet the growing needs of its people for a better life has been emphasized by General Secretary Xi Jinping. In line with this, CCTV’s “Learning Everyday” has launched a series of plans focusing on people’s livelihood and happiness. These efforts aim to understand what the people want and what the government needs, aligning with the Party’s mission of building a better future for the public.

Improving People’s Lives:

General Secretary Xi Jinping has always prioritized the fundamental interests of the people and advocated for high-quality development to address their needs. This approach has led to substantial improvements in people’s livelihoods, including the promotion of full employment, eradication of wage arrears, and protection of laborers’ rights in new formats. The government’s efforts have resulted in increased disposable income and higher job satisfaction among workers.

Employment Priority:

Recognizing the importance of employment in improving people’s livelihood, the Communist Party of China has implemented an employment priority strategy since the 18th National Congress. The goal is to achieve high-quality full employment and promote stability and progress for key groups like college graduates, migrant workers, and those facing employment difficulties. Stable employment opportunities have been created, and millions of migrant workers have been lifted out of poverty.

Shenzhen: A Benchmark for People’s Livelihood and Happiness:

Shenzhen, as a pioneering demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics, has made considerable progress in improving people’s livelihood and happiness. By focusing on technological innovation and high-quality development, the city has created a conducive business environment, leading to significant progress in employment. With an increase in per capita disposable income and a higher minimum wage standard, the city aims to provide a solid foundation for hard work.

Fighting Against Wage Arrears:

The protection of laborers’ rights and interests, particularly wage remuneration, has been a priority for the Chinese government. General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the need to put an end to wage arrears and deductions, ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of migrant workers. Various regions and departments have implemented precise policies, increased legal aid, and launched initiatives to eradicate wage arrears.

Respecting Talent and Skills:

In an era of common prosperity and an expanding middle-income group, China recognizes the importance of respecting labor, knowledge, talents, and creativity. Through various reforms, guidelines, and implementation plans, the government aims to improve the treatment and status of skilled workers and create an atmosphere where those who possess high skills and work hard can receive their due recognition and rewards.

Conclusion:

China‘s commitment to high-quality development and improving people’s livelihood and happiness has resulted in tangible improvements in employment, wage protection, and the recognition of skilled workers. The government’s focus on meeting the needs of the people and providing a better life reflects the firm stand of the Party on prioritizing the well-being of its citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

