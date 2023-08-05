Kata, uncle arrested for rent racket – breaking latest news

Four arrests in prison for the rent racket in the former Astor Firenze hotel, including the maternal uncle of the little Kataleya Alvarez who has been missing since June 10, were carried out by the state police on the basis of a precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge upon request of the Dda. The arrests concern charges of extortion, attempted extortion and robbery, threats, but also attempted murder and serious injuries, between November 2022 and May 2023, against other occupants of the building. The initiatives are part of the investigation process to find the girl kidnapped on 10 June.

The four arrested are all Peruvians and Kata’s maternal uncle is also there, the last to have seen the child before she disappeared according to the reconstructions available so far on the kidnapping story. The arrests concern the so-called ‘rental racket’ in which the occupation took place in the former Astor hotel in via Maragliano in Florence where South Americans and Romanians lived illegally. The crimes of which the four affected by the precautionary measure are accused would have matured in an illegitimate activity of buying and selling the ‘right to occupy’ the rooms by asking for a bribe, ‘the’ rent’ from 600 to 700 euros. The ordinance applying the measures also reconstructs a particular episode of May 28 when the four suspects, now arrested, threatened and beat a couple of Peruvian compatriots who were occupying a room with a baseball bat and then committed violence against others who were in the next room: here a man, fearing to be killed, let himself fall from the window onto the street, being seriously injured. The arrests were carried out by about fifty policemen. In addition, the carabinieri carried out about ten searches of other Peruvians, including relatives of the kidnapped girl, and other people such as third parties not under investigation.

For further information ANSA Agency Kata’s father, ‘I will never stop looking for my daughter’ – News – Ansa.it “I will never stop looking for my daughter, I want to go all the way”. This was said by Kata’s father, Miguel Angel Romero Chicclo, tonight at the procession that highlights the 30 days since the disappearance of the 5-year-old girl in Florence. (HANDLE)

