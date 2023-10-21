Promoting the High-Quality Development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt: Jiangxi’s Historical Mission and Major Opportunity

During his inspection in Jiangxi, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of pursuing long-term trends, implementing long-term strategies, and building a long-term foundation for stability. He chaired a symposium in Nanchang to further promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and raised ardent expectations for Jiangxi to actively contribute to this development.

The Yangtze River, often referred to as the mother river of the Chinese nation, has played a crucial role in nurturing the Chinese civilization and supporting the nation’s development. Promoting the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt is not only a major decision by the Party Central Committee but also a strategy that directly impacts the overall development of the country. The economic belt spans the east, middle, and west regions of China and holds significant ecological and developmental potential.

With a 152-kilometer coastline along the Jiujiang Yangtze River, Jiangxi province is a key member of the Yangtze River Basin. Around 97.7% of the province’s land area belongs to the Yangtze River Basin. This presents a major opportunity for Jiangxi to leverage its unique location advantage of connecting the east and west, north and south, river, and sea. By focusing on building a new development pattern, creating “three highlands,” and implementing the “five major strategies,” Jiangxi can further contribute to the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and make significant contributions to quality development.

As an important ecological barrier in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, Jiangxi must prioritize large-scale protection and avoid excessive development. It is essential to continue efforts in entire basin governance, such as the “five rivers, two banks, one lake, and one river” initiative, and consolidate the achievements of the “ten-year fishing ban.” Furthermore, innovation-led development should be a key focus, with increased investments in scientific and technological innovation and industrial transformation. Jiangxi must strive to cultivate new green and low-carbon development methods and accelerate the development of emerging industries.

Regional coordination and integration are also vital for Jiangxi’s development in the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Supporting the high-standard construction of Jiujiang as an important node city and improving the management and operation mechanism of Ganjiang New Area are crucial steps. Integrating Nanchang and Jiujiang into the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Yangtze River Delta integration will enhance Jiangxi’s overall synergy for high-quality development. Deepening cooperation with neighboring provinces, such as Hunan and Hubei, will further strengthen the growth pole in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River.

In addition to development, Jiangxi must also prioritize security. Contributing to national food security, energy security, and water security should be key priorities for the province. By shouldering the responsibility for food security and deepening energy cooperation with upstream regions, Jiangxi can play a vital role in ensuring the stability and safety of rivers and lakes.

Promoting the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt is not an easy task; it requires long-term dedication and consistent efforts. Jiangxi must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection. By maintaining strategic determination, setting goals, and working hard, Jiangxi can achieve long-term results and contribute to the vitality and future of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

