Promoting the joint construction of a China-Thailand community with a shared future injects new impetus into the development of the two countries and regions——Overseas Chinese in Thailand eagerly look forward to President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the 29th APEC Informal Leaders’ Meeting and his visit to Thailand

Xinhua News Agency, Bangkok, November 16th At the invitation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of the Kingdom of Thailand, President Xi Jinping will go to Bangkok, Thailand from November 17 to 19 to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and pay a visit to Thailand.

Overseas Chinese in Thailand said that they are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of President Xi Jinping, and believe that this visit will surely promote the joint construction of a China-Thailand community of shared future, endow the “China and Thailand as one family” with new connotations, benefit the two peoples, and inject new development into the development of the two countries and the region. power.

Continue to deepen Sino-Thai friendship

“President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and his visit to Thailand made the overseas Chinese in Thailand rejoice.” Lin Chuqin, chairman of the Thai Chinese Entrepreneur Association, said, “We firmly believe that the friendly cooperation between Thailand and China has a bright future, and we look forward to President Xi Jinping’s visit to continue to deepen. The friendship between Thailand and China will promote the cooperation between the two countries to achieve more fruitful results and benefit the two peoples.”

Li Guixiong, vice chairman of the Thai Chinese Entrepreneur Association and executive director of various industry associations, said that the overseas Chinese community in Thailand and the majority of Chinese businessmen have paid close attention to President Xi Jinping’s visit to Thailand, and they are very excited by the news of the visit. “President Xi Jinping’s visit will definitely promote new and greater development of the friendly relations between Thailand and China and cooperation in various fields, promote the joint construction of a China-Thailand community of shared future, and inject strong confidence and strong momentum into the development of the two countries and the region.”

According to Cai Weichai, Senior Vice President of Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank, President Xi Jinping’s visit not only reflects the profound friendship between Thailand and China, but also supports Thailand’s economic recovery.

Zhang Chuxiong, the Thai director of the Confucius Institute on the Maritime Silk Road in Thailand, said that he is looking forward to President Xi Jinping’s visit. “The Thai people admire China‘s rapid development in various fields in recent years and warmly welcome President Xi Jinping’s visit to Thailand.”

Vigorously promote mutually beneficial cooperation

In recent years, the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” between China and Thailand has achieved fruitful results, and major cooperation projects such as the China-Thailand Railway have made solid progress. In July this year, the two sides reached an agreement on the vision and goal of jointly building a China-Thailand community with a shared future, endowing “China and Thailand as one family” with new connotations of the times. Overseas Chinese in Thailand believe that President Xi Jinping’s visit will push bilateral relations to a new level.

Lin Chuqin said that overseas Chinese in Thailand will continue to seize the new opportunities of China‘s innovative development and expanding opening up, actively participate in the in-depth docking of the “Belt and Road” initiative and “Thailand 4.0” and “Eastern Economic Corridor” and other development strategies, and devote themselves to the agricultural products, Cooperation in investment, trade, high technology, new energy, e-commerce and other fields will contribute to the development of friendly relations between China and Thailand and economic and trade cooperation.

Zhang Chuxiong believes that thanks to the general trend of the docking of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the development strategies of “Thailand 4.0” and “Eastern Economic Corridor”, the Confucius Institute on the Maritime Silk Road can achieve excellent results in the field of vocational Chinese training, which is a great contribution to Thailand. The cooperation between China and China in the fields of high-speed rail, electromechanical, and e-commerce has cultivated talents.

Li Jiachun, chairman of the Thai Chinese Youth Chamber of Commerce who just participated in the fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, said that China‘s continuous promotion of high-level opening up will bring more opportunities to Thailand and the world.

“President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and his visit to Thailand will surely promote the deepening of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation between the two countries, carry forward the tradition of ‘China and Thailand as one family’, and better benefit the people of the two countries and the region,” said Li Jiachun.

Contribute Chinese wisdom to Asia-Pacific cooperation and global governance

The current international situation is complex and changeable, the recovery of the world economy is struggling, and new opportunities and challenges coexist in regional cooperation. Overseas Chinese in Thailand look forward to China‘s continued in-depth promotion of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, injecting new momentum into regional development, and making new contributions to improving global governance.

“International and Asia-Pacific situations are undergoing profound changes, and there is huge potential for regional cooperation and development.” Qiu Weigong, chairman of the Thailand-China Business Council, believes that the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, global development initiatives and global security initiatives all reflect President Xi Jinping’s vision Foresight. “I expect China to continue to contribute wisdom to the improvement of global governance, and to make more contributions to building a world of lasting peace and common prosperity.”

Cai Weicai has been working in the financial industry for many years and has been concerned about China‘s economic development and opening-up policy. He pointed out that China has become an important engine of world economic development and is playing an increasingly important role in international affairs. “Resolving global issues cannot be separated from China‘s participation.”

Cai Rongzhuang, chairman of the Beijing General Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, said that President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting fully reflects the great importance China attaches to Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by President Xi Jinping demonstrates China‘s wisdom and conforms to the historical trend of peaceful development. “I look forward to China continuing to contribute oriental wisdom to improving global governance!”

“At present, human development is facing major challenges, and the international community needs to work together to overcome difficulties. In recent years, China has unswervingly promoted high-level opening up, continued to optimize the business environment, and shared China‘s development opportunities with other countries in the world. Widely praised.” Li Guixiong said: “President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will definitely inject more positive energy into regional and global cooperation.”