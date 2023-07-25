Properties 2023: A year of continuous improvement

Read this article in English.

At Properties, we’re always on the move – right from the start. What do we mean by that? Our development team is constantly improving and expanding the functionalities of properties and subjecting them to permanent fine-tuning. The focus is on providing an app that helps teams work more efficiently. Giving users more profound insights into their data. And above all, it makes working in Confluence a productive experience for everyone.

In the last few months we have added a number of features to Properties: This includes, for example, the property group visualization with two new macros. The first, org charts, was recently introduced here in the blog: With it you can automatically create organizational charts (“org charts”) from the metadata of properties.

The second macro isn’t just useful for Kanban board fans: the Board View feature allows you to create an overview of your data that’s just as simple and functional as a Kanban board.

And then in March 2023 came Properties for the Confluence Cloud to the marketplace, so cloud and on-prem users can benefit equally.

Properties – price adjustment from August 2023

We have many more requests from the community in the pipeline, which we will also gradually incorporate. And so that all our customers can continue to use Properties actively and plan for the future, we have updated our prices. Don’t worry: Properties remain affordable as usual.

The following prices are valid from August 15, 2023:

number of team members

Monthly price / user

bis 10

$0,00

11-100

$0,60

101-250

$0,55

251-1.000

$0,50

1.001-2.500

$0,20

2.501-5.000

$0,12

5.001-7.500

$0,10

7.501-10.000

$0,09

10.001-15.000

$0,09

15.001-20.000

$0,08

20.001-25.000

$0,07

25.001-30.000

$0,06

30.001-35.000

$0,03

35.001-40.000

$0,02

40.001-45.000

$0,02

45.001-50.000

$0,01

Only one direction – forward: our roadmap

The famous American author Mark Twain (who, by the way spoke excellent German, no matter how annoyed he was about the language) once said: “Continuous improvement is better than delayed perfection”. That means: An ongoing process, in which the aim is to keep improving and differentiating a product, brings everyone more than waiting for the ultimate product (or even the jack of all trades ;)). And to wait. And to wait. Because we all know that perfection is subjective, fleeting and very difficult to measure.

The Junovi team is all on the side of Mark Twain. We will therefore work hard over the next few months to further optimize Properties for its users. If you want to know what we have on the agenda for 2023 – apart from what’s already happened – let’s take a look at ours product roadmap ans Herz.

Become part of the solution and make Properties even better!

Over the years, our user community has supported us and given us a lot of impetus that has flowed into the further development of our app. You, our customers, are just as much a part of the success of Properties as we are as developers ourselves – and we say thank you for allowing us to be part of YOUR solution! Above all, this is an incentive for us to continue working on valuable new features and enhancements so that you and your teams can continue to achieve excellent results tomorrow.

And in order for us to achieve exactly that, we need your feedback! Do you have questions, suggestions for new features, special requirements or do you want to tell us something in general? Then write to junovi@seibert-media.net. We are always at your disposal for an exchange about your needs.

Further information

Clear data in Kanban board style with Properties for Confluence Cloud’s new board view feature

Interactive org charts in Confluence Cloud with Properties’ new OrgChart feature

Create your own support ticket system in Confluence Cloud – with properties

Catch the bugs – document your bugs in Confluence Cloud with properties

Motivate your employees with a bonus program – a tutorial for properties

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

