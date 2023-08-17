Prosecutor – news

Representative Hugo Archila sent a letter to President Gustavo Petro, expressing his concern about the problem of the Cusiana highway.

“I am writing to you, very respectfully, in order to request that you establish an immediate intervention, which allows to attend to the emergency presented at the “Quebrada Negra” vehicular bridge, located on the Cusiana road.”

And he continues, “the economy of the region, the transport sector, our peasants, their security and their families are at risk today; There are thousands of users who use this road corridor on a daily basis and it is necessary to attend to this difficult moment that our territory is going through”.

Likewise, and in order to guarantee immediate attention from the National Government, Archila Suárez held a meeting on Tuesday with Mercedes Gómez Villamarín, Director of the National Institute of Roads INVIAS, in order to evaluate the emergency in the viaduct of the El Crucero- sector. Little bird that connects Aguazul with Sogamoso.

Within the conclusions defined at the end of the meeting, an immediate contingency plan will be established, which allows mobility between the departments of Casanare and Boyacá.

On the other hand, the commitment was reached to hold a technical table next Thursday, headed by the Minister of Transportation William Camargo and thus obtain investment resources for the road infrastructure.

The Casanareño Congressman continues to work tirelessly to address the difficult situation the Department is going through.

