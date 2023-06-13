Prosecutor’s Office asks for help to identify a woman found murdered in the Tocaría river – news

Thanks to the articulation between the Casanare Governor’s Office, Municipal Mayor’s Offices, companies and the community, work has been done resolutely on the return to normality.

In the municipality of Villanueva, the emergency occurred on May 21, 2023. Since then, sections of the Airport, Landfill, Loma Linda, and El Encanto sector roads have been rehabilitated and recovered. The construction work of protection in the pontoon of the arm of the large pipe (old DAS). The cleaning of the water source, clogged by sediments. Likewise, the cleaning and removal of material at the El Encanto school continues.

Likewise, in the municipality of Tauramena, the torrential avenue appeared a few days ago, on June 5.

In this regard, the La Portana ravine is intervened to protect the bridge that connects the inhabitants of Jagüito and Visinaca. Work is being done on the restoration of the aqueduct service in the Jagüito, Juve and Mesitas sector. Progress is being made in the rehabilitation and recovery of several sections of the roads to Jagüito, Guafal, Bendiciones, Balcones del Cacique and El Zambo waterfall.

Also, the electricity and gas service was reestablished after the affectation of poles and networks and the censuses of victims and technical concepts were carried out.

By supporting these actions, through Disaster Risk Management, Infrastructure and Enerca, the municipalities gradually recover from the torrential floods that caused damage to public and private infrastructure.

Source: Government of Casanare

