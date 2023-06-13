Home » Phoenix Suns, several trade offers for Chris Paul
Phoenix Suns, several trade offers for Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns, several trade offers for Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns have received multiple trade offers for Chris Paul since it was reported that the player would be released from the team if he remained on the roster at the end of the month, when his $30.8 million contract becomes guaranteed.

“This sparked a series of discussions and swap calls focused on Chris Paul,” revealed Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also reports that the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors may be looking to sign Paul if he becomes a free agent.

