Home News Prosecutor’s Office investigates the former commander of the Police in Chocó
News

Prosecutor’s Office investigates the former commander of the Police in Chocó

by admin
Prosecutor’s Office investigates the former commander of the Police in Chocó

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation initiated a preliminary investigation against the former commander of the Chocó Police Department, Colonel Clauder Antonio Cardona Cataño, for his alleged participation in the illegal exploitation of a mining site, a situation for which he was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office in days past.

The Chocó Investigation Region will investigate the complaints that point to the officer for his possible link to facts related to his own bribery and conspiracy to commit a crime, with which he could incur a disciplinary offense.

The disciplinary action initiated by the Entity seeks to determine the occurrence of the conduct, establish whether it constitutes a disciplinary offense and define whether or not action was taken under a cause of exclusion of liability.

See also  The Italian bishops choose reticence in the face of the abuse scandal - Francesco Peloso

You may also like

UNA Medicine students carry out educational talks and...

15,000 Risaraldenses have not yet claimed their identity...

Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party...

Quantum security Industry 4.0, the first demonstration in...

Investigation against Abraaj chief Arif Naqvi for transferring...

In the operation authorities seized 8 kilos of...

CNCU, celebrated world consumer rights day with Urso...

In Pakistan Super League, first eliminator, Peshawar Zalmi...

Fiber optics from Claro arrived in Suesca, Cundinamarca

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy