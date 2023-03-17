The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation initiated a preliminary investigation against the former commander of the Chocó Police Department, Colonel Clauder Antonio Cardona Cataño, for his alleged participation in the illegal exploitation of a mining site, a situation for which he was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office in days past.

The Chocó Investigation Region will investigate the complaints that point to the officer for his possible link to facts related to his own bribery and conspiracy to commit a crime, with which he could incur a disciplinary offense.

The disciplinary action initiated by the Entity seeks to determine the occurrence of the conduct, establish whether it constitutes a disciplinary offense and define whether or not action was taken under a cause of exclusion of liability.