A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate for the Extinction of Domain Rights imposed precautionary measures for the suspension of dispositive power, embargo, sequestration, and seizure of seven properties, which would have been acquired with money resulting from the irregularities detected in the interconnector contracting process. Tunjuelo – Canoas, which intended to support the decontamination activities of the Bogotá River.

These are five rural and two urban properties located in Chía and Ricaurte (Cundinamarca), and Hato Corozal and San Luis de Palenque (Casanare), preliminarily valued at more than 40,000 million pesos.

These properties would belong to the builder Carlos Alberto Solarte Solarte, who allegedly appropriated more than 48,620 million pesos, corresponding to 20% of the advance delivered by the Bogota Water and Sewerage Company for carrying out the civil works.

A property in Casanare, whose extension exceeded 5,000 hectares, caught the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office. In addition to luxurious buildings in Chía, in the northern savannah of Bogotá.

The Special Assets Company (SAE) will be in charge of managing the affected assets.

This is the second occupation that is carried out due to the anomalies identified in the Tunjuelo – Canoas interconnector contract. In a first phase, in 2021, 77 assets valued at 27,044 million pesos were occupied. These properties were located in Bogotá, Villavicencio (Meta), Cajicá, Girardot, Tabio (Cundinamarca) and Orocué (Casanare). Outstanding in this group is a 3,000-hectare farm and a country condominium.