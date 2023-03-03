The control entity investigates whether, allegedly, he irregularly received money to finance the 2022 presidential campaign

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened investigation against the deputy of the Departmental Assembly of the Atlantic, Nicolas Fernando Petro Burgos (2020-2023)for allegedly receiving irregular money to finance the presidential campaign of his father, President Gustavo Petro Urrego.

According to what was stated by the ex-wife of the person under investigation to a magazine with national circulation, “behind dad’s back” Petro Burgos kept money that he received from people publicly questioned to support the campaign of his father, Gustavo Petro Urrego, president of the Colombians.

Also, the press release states that this was not the only source of fundingsince he would also have receivedmoney and a truck from Cúcuta businessmen to support his father’s presidential campaign”.

The control entity ordered the practice of documentary and testimonial evidence in order to establish the occurrence of allegedly irregular behaviors, to determine if they constitute disciplinary offenses and the possible harm caused.

The Atlantic Regional Investigation Prosecutor affirmed that the person involved may request to be heard in a free version at any stage of the action, even before the transfer to present arguments prior to the first or sole instance ruling.

Finally, the entity asserted that the member of the departmental assembly may request or provide the evidence that it considers pertinent for its defense.