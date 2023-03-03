Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig to move top of the German Bundesliga.
Dortmund thought they had scored when England midfielder Jude Bellingham’s fine ball over the defence was converted by Julian Brandt but the goal was ruled out because of a handball.
The hosts went ahead in the 20th minute when Marco Reus scored a penalty he had won, before Emre Can made it 2-0.
Leipzig pulled one back through Emil Forsberg from David Raum’s cross but it was not enough to stop Dortmund.
The victory takes them three points clear of Bayern Munich, although the reigning champions will regain top spot if they win at relegation-threatened Stuttgart on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off).
Dortmund have now won 10 matches in a row and face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with the German side holding a 1-0 advantage following the first leg.
They are next in Bundesliga action on Saturday, 11 March when they play at bottom-of-the-league Schalke.
Dortmund are looking to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012 when Jurgen Klopp, now Liverpool manager, guided them to the title before Bayern became champions in 10 consecutive seasons.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 33Meyer
- 17Wolf
- 25Süle
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 26Ryerson
- 23Can
- 19BrandtBooked at 55minsSubstituted forHummelsat 83′minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 6OzcanBooked at 29minsSubstituted forDahoudat 83′minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 73′minutes
- 9HallerSubstituted forModestat 72′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kobel
- 7Reyna
- 8Dahoud
- 13Warrior
- 15Hummels
- 20Modest
- 24Meunier
- 30Passlack
- 43Bynoe-Gittens
RB Leipzig
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 21Blaswich
- 39HenrichsBooked at 52mins
- 4OrbánSubstituted forGatheringat 72′minutes
- 32Guardiol
- 23HalstenbergBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSpaceat 61′minutes
- 24BatSubstituted forat 89′minutes
- 8haidaraBooked at 17minsSubstituted forKamplat 84′minutes
- 17Szoboszla
- 18NkunkuBooked at 15minsSubstituted forWernerat 84′minutes
- 19andre silvaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPoulsenat 72′minutes
- 10Forsberg
Substitutes
- 2Gathering
- 9Poulsen
- 11Werner
- 13Newland
- 16monastery man
- 22Space
- 28Clark
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Live Text
Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 1.
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 1.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Emre Can.
Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josko Gvardiol with a cross.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig).
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Raum with a cross.
Xaver Schlager went off injured after RB Leipzig had used all subs.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck.
Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Benjamin Henrichs tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig).
-
Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund).