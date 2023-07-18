Home » Prosecutor’s Office requests extreme control measures for dogs of dangerous breeds
Given the worrying series of attacks by pit bull dogs on children in different cities of the country, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation called on the Director General of the National Police, General William Salamanca, to take urgent measures to control dogs of potentially dangerous breeds in public spaces.

The control entity requests urgent follow-up actions to the National Police and Coexistence Code, which refers to pet owners, the management and custody of dangerous breeds.

In a request addressed to General Salamanca, the Attorney General’s Office has requested an evaluation of the situation and the adoption of more rigorous strategies and controls in relation to the National Police and Coexistence Code. Said code establishes obligations for owners of dogs of dangerous breeds, such as the use of a muzzle and leash, but the Attorney General’s Office considers that more extreme measures should be implemented.

The Delegate Attorney for the Defense of the Rights of Children, Adolescents, Family and Women has emphasized that it makes no sense that the provisions established in the regulations are not being applied correctly.

For this reason, it requires immediate action to prevent attacks of this type of canines, especially towards minors, a social group that enjoys special constitutional protection. The goal of the Attorney General’s Office is to guarantee and protect the rights of children, and it considers that it is essential to take forceful measures in this regard.

Given the increase in cases of attacks by pitbull dogs and other potentially dangerous breeds, society demands concrete actions to guarantee the safety of children in public spaces.

