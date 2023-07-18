Six Casarano fans acquitted with full formula

Last Friday morning, the Single Judge of the Court of Lecce, Dr. Giovanna Piazzalunga, issued a sentence of acquittal for not having committed the crime in favor of 6 fans of the

Casarano Calcio accused of private violence for having carried out on 27 April 2021, according to the indictment, “a violent and threatening conduct towards managers and players in order to force them to cancel and postpone the training session”.

It is worth retracing the story that saw the six fans as protagonists, despite them, three of whom suffered six months of house arrest with an electronic bracelet and following the obligation to present

daily at the Carabinieri barracks in Casarano.

All the defendants then have and are suffering from the imposition of the daspo with the obligation to sign for a duration of 5 to 10 years.

The casual use of administrative power, above all in terms of public order, this time was stigmatized not only by the complaints of the Defender but even by an acquittal provision of the Judiciary which intended not to validate the assumption that founded it.

After a long and articulated hearing investigation characterized by numerous “twists” as a result of accurate investigative investigations by the defendant of the defendants, all defended by the lawyer Giuseppe Milli, the Judge, evidently convinced of the evidence of the opposite sign acquired, both of a documentary and testimonial nature, acquitted with full formula reserving the right to file the reasons within 90 days.

Only then will the defendants, having read the reasons that led to this acquittal, be able to undertake any judicial action to protect their dignity and reputation against all those who could be identified as responsible in various capacities for conduct knowingly perpetrated against them before and during the process.

It was possible to ascertain that all the Casarano fans were not responsible for the facts they were accused of, following the investigative activity carried out by the Digos Questura of Lecce following a complaint filed by Mr. Gianpiero Maci, current President of the SSD Casarano Calcio, corroborated by statements made by sporting director Mr. Marcello Pitino at the time which did not appear to be at all convincing if it is true that they did not lead to the desired result.

Press release Avv. Giuseppe Milli

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

