Home News Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock Seite 1
News

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock Seite 1

by admin
Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock Seite 1

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a …

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced
underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. Gross proceeds to Protagonist from the offering are expected to be $100 million,
before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the securities are being offered by Protagonist. In connection with this offering, Protagonist has granted the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

See also  Ukraine: in Milan thousands in the streets with the city council

You may also like

Civil air defense + technical defense to build...

EQS-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Nordex SE launches an approximately...

There is an emergency article in the constitution,...

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Wednesday

The military side of the university town

Governor Luna delivered 2 thousand tickets for the...

Donald Trump gives his first statement after being...

Set off an upsurge in afforestation and greening...

Judge opens trial against probable perpetrators of death...

eight mobile points to register your ID in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy