NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced

underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. Gross proceeds to Protagonist from the offering are expected to be $100 million,

before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the securities are being offered by Protagonist. In connection with this offering, Protagonist has granted the

underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.