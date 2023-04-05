Home Sports With a strong bonga: Bayern’s basketball players win in Ulm
With a strong bonga: Bayern’s basketball players win in Ulm

With a strong bonga: Bayern’s basketball players win in Ulm

Status: 4/4/2023 9:32 p.m

The basketball players of FC Bayern Munich have secured third place in the basketball Bundesliga with their sixth win in a row.

The title contender won 77:59 (37:29) at ratiopharm Ulm and is 20:6 behind the top duo Telekom Baskets Bonn (24:2) and champion Alba Berlin (23:2). The Ulmer (14:12), on the other hand, have to worry about the playoffs.

Bayern got off to a better start in Ulm and were leading 26:18 after ten minutes. National player Isaac Bonga was able to convince under his own basket and with the opponent. The former NBA professional ended up with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Munich defended their lead as the game progressed, Ulm could no longer pose a threat to coach Andrea Trinchieri’s team.

Göttingen conceded home bankruptcy against Hamburg

The Hamburg Towers surprised playoff contenders BG Göttingen with a clear away win. The relegation candidate clearly won the Lower Saxony with 98:71 (55:35) and scored important points in the fight for relegation. Göttingen suffered the second defeat in a row.

