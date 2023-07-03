Home » Protesters on the track in Stockholm, Sibilio slows down and is 4/o – Campania
Protesters on the track in Stockholm, Sibilio slows down and is 4/o – Campania

Protesters on the track in Stockholm, Sibilio slows down and is 4/o – Campania

Incredible final of the 400 hurdles race with the bell

(ANSA) – STOCKHOLM, JULY 02 – It’s not exactly the debut in the Diamond League that Alessandro Sibilio had imagined. In the 400m hurdles, the Neapolitan of the Fiamme Gialle starts cautiously, but comes out well in the final and recovers positions, to launch himself towards second place behind the elusive Karsten Warholm. Then something unprecedented happens, at least at these levels: four people occupy the track, about ten meters before the finish line, from the seventh to the first lane. Warholm passes unscathed, running in eighth place and winning in 47.57. Not the blue, which is the first to tear down one of the two banners raised by the demonstrators and slows down dramatically. The race is therefore compromised: second Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands, 48.94), third the Estonian Rasmus Magi (49.04), fourth Sibilio in 49.11, inevitably a second worse than last week’s success with 48.14 at the European team championships.

“I realized it just before – the blue’s words – so I slowed down at that point. However, I knew that we wouldn’t go very fast, with this cold, and at the start I didn’t have a great race. I’ll be back on track on the 21st July in Monte Carlo”. (HANDLE).

