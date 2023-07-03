Wizani/Fröschl World Cup sixth in the synchronous competition – sport.ORF.at

Benny Wizani/Niklas Fröschl took sixth place in the synchronized competition at the Trampoline World Cup in Santerem, Portugal. After the preliminary fight they had been fourth. In the singles, Wizani dropped out in the semifinals after a promising qualification after a botched freestyle.

“I can’t get to the point why it didn’t work for me in the individual today. We can be satisfied with our performance in synchronous – but that was all we could do,” said Wizani.

Nevertheless, it was a good dress rehearsal for next weekend, also in Portugal in Coimbra. Because there it is for the first time about points in the qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris.

