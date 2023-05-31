Home » Protesting wrestlers reach Haridwar to throw their medals in the Ganga River, hunger strike at India Gate, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik announced
The protesting wrestlers reached Haridwar to throw their medals into the river Ganga
Hunger strike at India Gate, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik announced

New Delhi : 30/May
Two days after being forcibly detained by the Delhi Police and several cases registered against them, disillusioned Olympians Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have announced that they will give up the prestigious medals they have worked hard for over the years. After that, they live to brighten the name of the country and the nation.

These wrestlers have said today that they are going to Haridwar to wash all their medals in the Ganga and after that they will sit on hunger strike (death row) at India Gate in Delhi. It is reported that the wrestlers have reached Haridwar, but the internet service has been stopped there. ? And wrestlers are protesting there.

On social media (Twitter), Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia wrote in their separate statements in Hindi, “We were wondering why we won Olympic and World Championship medals for the country. live Did we win them so that the country could treat us so badly? They first dragged us and then made us criminals.”

In these letters, the wrestlers wrote that we could not return our medals to the President of the Republic because he did not speak for us till date. We cannot return them to the Prime Minister who does not care about his daughters. Heading to Haridwar (Benares) for immersion in the river, the statement said, “The medals are sacred to the entire country and the holy river Ganges is the best place to preserve these sacred honors of the country.

These wrestlers say that the medals are their heart and soul and when they throw them in the river, their lives will have no meaning because there will be nothing left to live for. But they will sit on hunger strike for their death.

In fact, his statement refers to the “Mahila Mahapanchayat” which the Delhi Police May 28 The wrestlers had planned a ‘mahapanchayat’ as part of their protest in front of the new Parliament building, which was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. did not allow and detained all the protesting wrestlers using force. Which was strongly condemned by the opposition parties and a large number of social media users.

Videos and pictures of the players being dragged through the streets against the backdrop of the new parliament went viral on social media at the time. The police later registered an FIR against the champions and other organizers, under provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Riot and Unlawful Assembly as well as the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Demanding the immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestlers 35 They had been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for days, after the Supreme Court’s intervention and instructions, the police charged them with sexual offenses and protection of children. POCSO# A case has been registered under the Act. However, his arrest has not been carried out. While he was seen in the ceremony on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament.

update :
The protesting wrestlers changed their decision to throw their medals into the river Ganga at Harki Puri in Haridwar this evening after farmers’ leader Naresh Ticket reached there on information and succeeded in dissuading the wrestlers from their decision.

He took 5 days to talk to the wrestlers. Naresh Ticket got all the medals and memorabilia from these wrestlers. Later all these athletes were taken in a single vehicle and sent to Haryana. They have warned the Central Govt. That if no action is taken against Wrestling Federation of India chief and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Singh, he will return to Haridwar after five days.

