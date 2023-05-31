Home » Jorge Velosa received an honorary doctorate in Language and Culture
by admin
In a ceremony held in Tunja, teacher Jorge Luis Velosa Ruiz received an honorary doctorate in Language and Culture from the Pedagogical and Technological University of Colombia – Uptc.

His passion for carranga has transcended borders, and his music connects us with our roots. Therefore, the University gave this well-deserved recognition to the Master who has left an indelible mark on our Boyacá and peasant culture.

The teacher Velosa, assured in the middle of the ceremony that although he now has the title of Doctor, he would like to continue calling him a teacher, he also reiterated that everything he has achieved is thanks to the peasants to whom I dedicate a phrase, “May they live the peasants and let them live, if there were no peasants the countryside would cease to exist”.

In the 70-year history of the Uptc, this is the third honorary doctorate degree awarded, the first was in 2014, the honorary doctorate in History, to Armando Suescún Monroy and in 2022, in the month of November, to Héctor Fabio Rucinque Camelo, the honorary doctorate in Geography.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

