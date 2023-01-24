For several hours on Monday, the departments of Cesar and La Guajira suffered mobility disorders because of the long days of protests that took place in the mining sector and indigenous communities, respectively, in order to request support for the National government to open up the mining operation and quality of life in the regions.

The protesters on the day carried out intermittent blockades in the municipalities of Becerril, Rincón Hondo, Chiriguaná, Astrea and La Jagua de Ibirico where the National Police. In addition, the San Roque – Bosconia section of Ruta del Sol 3, which was enabled at approximately 5:00 p.m. on the same day along with the other routes.

The sectional head of Transit and Transportation of the department of Cesar, Major Wilmer Alvarezindicated that the blockades only they persisted in La Jagua de Ibirico and in the corregimiento of Arjona, in Astrea.

Those affected by the day of protest were the citizens who are dedicated to the cargo transport heavy and of people in the inter-municipal public service.

“In this protest, those of us who carry the bundle are always the transporters who move the food to all sides and they always stop us, it is us who endure hunger, we pay for expensive meals to wait”said Antonio Morales, cargo driver.

He added that the blockades have already affected them in different parts of the national territoryhindering the work of mobilizing food and supplies.

“And they do not solve anything. They should strike the government there and not us. Today (Monday) it was four hours and yesterday (Sunday) in San Gil it was noon”Morales pointed out.

In the department the inhabitants of the mining corridor They demanded that the Government solve the unemployment problems or re-enable the mining operation in the vacuum that it left Prodeco.

THE GUAJIRA

Until the closing of this edition, the blockades continued in the department of La Guajira, according to the National Police.

The points are the sections of the Palomino River – Riohacha, Riohacha-Paraguachón, Paradero – Maicao, and Distracción- Cuestecitas.

In the neighboring department the indigenous communities They protested the problems of malnutrition and others suffered by the inhabitants.