Provincial Delegation Concludes Study and Inspection Activities in Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Tianjin, Shandong, and Guangdong

Jilin Province Party and Government Delegation Completes Study and Inspection Activities in Eight Provinces

The study and inspection activities of the province’s party and government delegation to Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Tianjin, Shandong, Guangdong, and other places have come to a successful conclusion. The delegation, consisting of main responsible comrades from the Provincial Department of Commerce, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Liaoyuan City, expressed their commitment to learning from the development experience of brother provinces and cities in order to promote the comprehensive revitalization of Jilin Province.

Li Hongliang, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Department of Commerce, emphasized the strong desire and determination to accelerate the improvement of internal and external open cooperation. During the inspection, the Provincial Department of Commerce organized 8 investment and talent attraction activities, resulting in the signing of 174 projects with an investment amount of 207 billion yuan. This has demonstrated Jilin’s image, conveyed investment information, and promoted in-depth cooperation.

In addition, Sun Guangzhi, director of the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, expressed his confidence in the future development direction of Jilin’s cultural tourism industry, citing the achievements of the cultural tourism industry in advanced regions. Sun emphasized the need to strengthen advantages, innovate the use of resources, and open up development space in order to achieve the trillion-level tourism plan.

Furthermore, Shen Desheng, Secretary of the Liaoyuan Municipal Party Committee, highlighted the need for Liaoyuan to apply the learning results to key tasks such as the cultivation of “four major clusters”, the development of “six new industries”, and the construction of “four new facilities”. This is essential for promoting Liaoyuan’s transformation into a modern zero-carbon highland.

The study and inspection activities have not only provided valuable insights for the development of Jilin Province but have also strengthened cooperation and exchange with other provinces and cities. The dedication and determination of the delegation members bode well for the comprehensive revitalization of the province in the near future.

