Government Notice: Pilot Projects for Access and On-Road Access of Intelligent Connected Vehicles Launched

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with three other departments, has officially launched the development of intelligent connected vehicles by issuing a “Notice on Carrying out Pilot Work on the Access and Road Access of Intelligent Connected Vehicles” on November 17. This notice marks a key step in the commercial operation and industrial development of intelligent connected vehicles in China.

The notice requires the selection of intelligent connected vehicle products equipped with autonomous driving functions that are qualified for mass production to carry out access pilots based on road testing and demonstration application. These vehicles will be piloted on the road in limited areas and must meet the operational qualifications and operation management requirements of the transportation authorities for transportation operations.

The automatic driving functions carried by intelligent connected vehicles, as defined by the national standard “Automotive Driving Automation Classification” (GB/T 40429-2021), refer to the Level 3 and Level 4 driving automation functions. Pilot automobile manufacturers will be required to refine and improve the access testing and safety assessment plans for intelligent connected automobile products before carrying out implementation under the supervision of the relevant authorities.

After passing product testing and safety assessment, pilot automobile manufacturers can submit product access applications to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Once obtained, these intelligent connected car products will be piloted on the road in limited areas, and pilot users will be required to purchase insurance for their vehicles, apply for registration, monitor vehicle operating status, and strengthen vehicle operation safety.

Qu Guochun, director of the Equipment Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated that the “Notice” is an innovative management measure with important strategic significance for China to allow the admission of vehicles with autonomous driving functions at the national level.

In addition to the pilot work, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will also improve standards and regulations, speed up the formulation and revision of key urgently needed standards, and strengthen the coordination of standards in the fields of automobiles, infrastructure, information and communications. They also aim to contribute technical solutions based on Chinese practice and support upstream and downstream enterprises in establishing innovation consortiums to make breakthroughs in key technologies.

