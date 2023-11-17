Disney Animation Centenary Celebration and “Star Wish” Premiere Wows Audiences With Star-Studded Red Carpet Event

Disney Animation’s Centenary Celebration and the Premiere of the Original Animated Film “Star Wish” Lights up Shanghai Disney Resort

Time Network News reports that the Disney Animation Centenary Celebration and the Chinese premiere of the original animated film “Wish” were grandly held at Shanghai Disney Resort, marking the first time the centenary celebrations have been held in China. The event drew in over a thousand fans and media to celebrate the magical world of Disney.

The red carpet ceremony was star-studded, with Mickey and Disney Friends starting the event with a surprise appearance. Singer Zhou Shen, who performed at Disney’s 100th Anniversary Animation Carnival, and Zhang Liangying, who sang the Chinese theme song for “Star Wish,” made stunning appearances. Yu Shi, who voices one of the characters in the film, and Liu Yifei, the actress who plays the heroine Asha, continued to excite the crowd with their presence.

The premiere was followed by a festive atmosphere that included a surprise opening performance by Mickey and 27 Disney friends. Celebrity guests took the stage to share their indissoluble bonds with Disney and participated in fun games, while singers Zhou Shen and Zhang Liangying performed excerpts from beloved Disney songs, further increasing the popularity of the premiere celebration.

A special projection of the theme castle for Disney Animation’s 100th Anniversary and the Chinese premiere of “Star Wish” was exclusively unveiled at the Enchanted Storybook Castle in Shanghai Disneyland. The classic works of Walt Disney Animation Studio, spanning a century, were dreamily unveiled in the castle, showcasing the magical journey of Disney Animation’s century-old dream-making.

As “Star Wish” was unveiled for the first time in China, the first round of media reputation was overwhelming, with the premiere audience calling it “an unmissable masterpiece of the year.”

The 100th anniversary celebration of Disney Animation and the Chinese premiere of “Star Wish” ended with splendid fireworks, leaving the enthusiastic comments from the first batch of mainland audiences heartening. The highly anticipated annual animated masterpiece “Star Wish” is set to be released in Mainland theaters on November 24 in various formats, inviting audiences to join in on the gorgeous adventure of pursuing the “Star Wish” in their hearts.

