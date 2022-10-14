Home Business Piazza Affari closed the week well, sprint by Snam and Terna
Last session of the week in positive territory for Piazza Affari despite Wall Street is retracing after the overwhelming rise yesterday. The Ftse Mib closed at 20,930 points (+ 0.7%), far from the highs of the day reached in the early afternoon at 21,308 points. After yesterday’s US inflation data, investors started looking at the results from the first US quarterly reports with JP Morgan reporting a record net interest income and above-expected revenues thanks to the Fed rate hike. profits of Morgan Stanley and those of Citigroup.

In Piazza Affari in the front row Diasorin with + 5.35%, followed by a duo of utilities (+ 3.55% Snam and + 3.44% Terna). Campari with + 2.31% and Terna at + 2.05%. Among the banks stands the + 1.74% of Unicredit. An increase also for Enel (+ 1.01% to 4.113 euros) which yesterday in intraday had touched a minimum of 5 and a half years below the 4 euro wall.

