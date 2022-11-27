On November 26, the Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters) held a video conference to discuss and judge the current epidemic situation in Guangzhou, dispatch and direct the epidemic disposal work, and promote the implementation of various prevention and control measures to be effective and resolutely combat the epidemic situation. Deploy and implement to win the epidemic annihilation war. Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Weizhong attended the meeting.

After early efforts, the current rapid rise of the epidemic in Guangzhou has been initially contained, and the number of new infections in key areas of Haizhu has declined steadily. The overall situation of epidemic prevention is gradually stabilizing, but there are still uncertainties in the follow-up development, and the task of prevention and control is still arduous. At the meeting, relevant parties reported the progress of the current prevention and control work and put forward work suggestions. Huang Kunming expressed cordial condolences to the staff on all fronts of epidemic prevention and control, and asked in detail about the changes in the epidemic situation, prevention and control strategies, and key and difficult points of prevention and control work in various districts of Guangzhou, and coordinated on-site to solve relevant problems. He pointed out that at present, the epidemic situation in Guangzhou is still complicated and severe, and the prevention and control work cannot be relaxed in the slightest. It is necessary to effectively enhance the awareness of the overall situation, adhere to the “three firmnesses”, adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement the 20 optimization measures, carry forward the tenacious style of not being afraid of hard work and continuous combat, take resolute and decisive measures, and more vigorously promote offensive actions , as soon as possible to achieve the bottoming out of new cases in key areas of Guangzhou and the elimination of social situations in all parts of the province. It is necessary to earnestly enhance the sense of urgency in the work, adhere to the principle of fast words, and use fast to make fast, and quickly promote various tasks such as nucleic acid testing, flow traceability, transshipment isolation, and personnel evacuation, so as to ensure “four responses and four efforts” and “daily clearing and daily settlement”. Accelerate the clearance of inventory, effectively curb the increase, and promote the continuous improvement of the epidemic prevention situation. We must adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control, and the demarcation and control of risk areas must be updated in a timely manner according to changes in the epidemic situation. Areas that meet the unblocking conditions must be unblocked as soon as possible, orderly restore social order, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development and the production and life of the masses. Impact. The province’s “one game of chess” is required to strengthen the overall planning of prevention and control resources, speed up the construction of shelter hospitals and isolation places, effectively do a good job in logistics support and operation management, carry out solid training of medical teams and staff, and take effective measures to prevent cross-infection. It is necessary to effectively maintain the stability of the overall society, maintain the order of epidemic prevention in accordance with laws and regulations, do a good job in ensuring people’s livelihood, go all out to ensure supply and smoothness, and make various tasks and services more refined, heart-warming, and more convenient. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance and authoritative release, do a good job in mass work patiently and meticulously, strengthen communication and psychological counseling, respond to social concerns in a timely manner, and create a good atmosphere for public opinion. It is necessary to strengthen the leadership of the party, give full play to the role of grassroots party organizations as a battle fortress and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members, extensively mobilize the majority of party members and cadres to go deep into the front line of epidemic prevention and control, clarify their identities, set an example, take the lead in implementing prevention and control measures, and always stick to the forefront of prevention and control. Unite and mobilize the people around you to support and cooperate with the epidemic prevention work, and gather a strong joint force to fight the epidemic.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all departments in the province, especially Guangzhou City, must quickly and effectively implement the deployment and arrangements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, firmly anchor the goal of dynamic zeroing of the social aspect and not relax, concentrate resources and forces, and use the fastest speed to surround and fish dry , Fight the epidemic. It is necessary to insist on moving the gate forward, grasp the key points, take “fast, accurate, and practical” hard measures, tighten the “faucet”, resolutely prevent the epidemic from spilling over in key areas, ensure that “every day is cleared and ended every day”, and promote the realization of bottoming out and zeroing out . It is necessary to thoroughly and meticulously do a good job in the “three guarantees” of the people’s living needs, medical needs, and social security, do a good job in social security and conflict resolution, and focus on solving the difficulties and problems that the masses have strongly complained about, so as to ensure the overall social stability.

Provincial leaders Lin Keqing, Chen Jianwen, Zhang Hu, Zhang Xiaoqiang, Wang Zhizhong, and Guangzhou Mayor Guo Yonghang attended the meeting.